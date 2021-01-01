An online money transfer company is a more convenient way of sending money to Bangladesh than using your bank, as you can make a transfer at any time.

Exchange rates vary from one company to another, so check which is offering the best deal at the time you want to arrange at transfer.

Get quotes from each transfer company, which will include:

The exchange rate : This is how much in Bangladesh taka ( ৳) you get for transferring your money, for example a rate of 97 would give you ৳97 for each pound you send.

Any transfer fees: This covers the cost of sending your money. You can use this comparison to see each company's transfer fees.

Choose how to send your money

Use this comparison to find a company that lets you transfer your money how you want. Your transfer options are:

Online : Send money over the internet if you not need any help.

Over the phone : Send money with customer help though a company's telephone service.

In branch, through an agent: Send money with help from someone face to face.

How long do transfers take?

They usually take between three to five working days, but you could choose a same day service that gets your money to your Bangladesh account within 24 hours.

This comparison shows you if a company offers the following transfer facilities:

Single payment : This lets you make a one off transfer.

Regular payment: This lets you plan transfers over a set term, such as every month for a year.

Money transfer to Bangladesh FAQs

Q Can I transfer money to Bangladesh through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q How long does a money transfer to Bangladesh take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

