How to manage on a reduced salary during the coronavirus crisis

As things change rapidly during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, this guide will be updated regularly to reflect changes in rules and regulations.

As working from home becomes routine, it is important that you have a broadband deal that matches your own individual needs. Superfast broadband with speeds of up to 50Mbs are now available to 95% of the country, and usually only cost little more than a regular connection.

If you're working from home you may not need as much mobile data. Speak to your existing provider and find out what they can offer you. Run a quick comparison to see if the deal you’ve been offered is good value for money and then you can make an informed decision.

Check your phone contract. Many people are sitting on deals that are out of contract and paying more than they need to for their current data package.

Don't be brand loyal — switching to another energy supplier can save you money and your service won't get interrupted.

Check your energy contract to ensure you're not on a standard variable rate. Fixed plans can save you money and give you the security of knowing how much you'll pay.

In times of financial difficulty, it is important to make cuts where you can. Even during the coronavirus crisis, you can still make sure you are not overpaying on services like energy, mobile and broadband. A simple switch can save you hundreds of pounds over a year.

If you are out of contract on your broadband deal, you could actually save money and get a faster deal too.

Yes, but if you are a tenant in social or private accommodation struggling to pay your rent due to coronavirus then you can speak to your landlord about a payment holiday.

Yes, but many banks are allowing customers to go on a mortgage payment holiday. Take a look at our mortgage payment holiday guide to learn more.

Many providers are offering payment breaks and tariff changes to help customers struggling to meet bills.

If your landlord has a buy-to-let mortgage they can arrange a payment holiday with their lender. This saving can then be passed on by pausing your rent for a fixed period of time.

With most sports in the UK postponed, there is little reason to be splashing out on expensive TV subscriptions. Contact your provider to see if you can pause your payments or get money back.

Check services like Now TV, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video for free trials and All4 and iPlayer for movies and TV shows included in the cost of your TV licence.

Even if you have recently found yourself with a lot more time on your hands, there is still thousands of hours of TV to keep you occupied without hefty subscriptions.

Both Sky and Virgin Media are offering sports customers the chance to pause their payments, while BT are offering a credit on future bills.

Banking

Check if you’re paying interest on debt

Paying interest on debt is one way many people spend money when they don't need to. If you are paying off existing debt on a credit card that's charging you interest, you can avoid paying another penny more by shifting it to a 0% balance transfer credit card and pay it off over the time of the interest-free period.

Watch out for current account fees

Most banks do not charge fees for standard current accounts. If you are being charged, make sure that any perks such as cashback, insurance or interest are worth the cost. If they are not, switching is simple and easy.

Could my savings be doing more?

It is now more important than ever to make sure that your savings are in the right place. That could mean transferring to an easy access account, finding the best interest rate or even using your savings to pay off debts. You can find out more about savings accounts here.

Borrowing

Should I get an overdraft?

Overdrafts can be a useful tool to manage your cashflow problems, but it is essential you make sure you have the right one to avoid sky-high interest rates.

This week has seen a change in rules regarding overdraft fees after the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) instructed lenders to simplify charges. Banks must now advertise only an interest rate, without daily fees. It was hoped this would make the cost of borrowing through an overdraft easier to understand and compare with other types of borrowing, but in response many banks have raised overdraft interest rates to as much as 40%.