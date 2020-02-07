The cost of rent index

How does rent compare to the cost of living around the world? When you take into account monthly spending such as groceries, running a car, bills, looking after a family as well as treating yourself now and then, the cost of living can really start to add up. However, the single biggest cost that most of us face is either a mortgage or monthly rent payments, to help you get the right deal you can compare the best current accounts. But how does the cost of rent compare to the many other costs in our lives? And how does this vary around the world? If you’re considering whether you should rent or buy a home, here are the benefits of each to help you decide whether to rent or buy. We’ve looked at the average cost of rent for a three-bed property in over 50 countries around the world and compared it to the cost of living for a family of four, including food shopping, utilities, transportation, leisure and more. *Note that we’ve studied ‘developed’ nations according to the United Nations’ Human Development Index. The countries spending the highest % of essential monthly outgoings on rent

1. Hong Kong - 50.25% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £2,760 Family of four estimated monthly living costs: £2,732 Total monthly outgoings: £5,492 Rent as % of total monthly outgoings: 50.25% Hong Kong is the only country on our list where the average person pays more for their rent than their living costs combined. The average three-bed property costs an average of £2,760 per month. That’s more or less equal to the monthly cost of looking after a family of four, which clocks in at £2,732 on average. 2. Singapore - 47.08% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £2,253 Family of four estimated monthly living costs: £2,532 Total monthly outgoings: £4,785 Rent as % of total monthly spending: 47.08% Another small country in the East takes second place, Singapore, where the average rent takes up 47.08% of average expenditure. Again, it’s a nation well-known for its high cost of living and is also popular with expats from around the world, but if you’re planning on living here then you’ll certainly want to be aware of the potential costs! 3. Qatar - 43.73% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £1,705 Family of four estimated monthly living costs: £2,194 Total monthly outgoings: £3,899 Rent as % of total monthly spending: 43.73% In third place is Qatar, where the average rent is £1,705, and while this is around a quarter lower than in Singapore, it still makes up 43.73% of the average monthly expenditure.

Updated 13 July 2021 Rank Country Average monthly rent (three bedrooms) Family of four estimated monthly living costs Total monthly outgoings Rent as % of total monthly spending 1 Hong Kong £2,760 £2,732 £5,492 50.25% 2 Singapore £2,253 £2,532 £4,785 47.08% 3 Qatar £1,705 £2,194 £3,899 43.73% 4 United Arab Emirates £1,396 £2,107 £3,503 39.85% 5 Kuwait £1,161 £1,878 £3,039 38.20% 6 Ireland £1,505 £2,538 £4,043 37.22% 7 United States £1,401 £2,382 £3,783 37.03% 8 Bahrain £1,056 £1,949 £3,005 35.14% 9 Australia £1,277 £2,558 £3,835 33.30% 10 New Zealand £1,189 £2,401 £3,590 33.12% 11 Canada £1,159 £2,345 £3,504 33.08% 12 United Kingdom £1,093 £2,270 £3,363 32.50% 13 Malta £1,115 £2,320 £3,435 32.46% 14 Netherlands £1,249 £2,613 £3,862 32.34% 15 Poland £674 £1,416 £2,090 32.25% 16 Germany £1,038 £2,256 £3,294 31.51% 17 Portugal £735 £1,602 £2,337 31.45% 18 Iceland £1,508 £3,338 £4,846 31.12% 19 Switzerland £1,900 £4,228 £6,128 31.01% 20 Denmark £1,205 £2,873 £4,078 29.55% 21 Russia £539 £1,309 £1,848 29.17% 22 Spain £757 £1,847 £2,604 29.07% 23 Austria £1,013 £2,480 £3,493 29.00% 24 Czech Republic £636 £1,582 £2,218 28.67% 25 Israel £1,083 £2,733 £3,816 28.38%

The countries spending the lowest % of essential monthly outgoings on rent 1. Saudi Arabia - 19.07% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £424 Family of four estimated monthly living costs: £1,799 Total monthly outgoings: £2,223 Rent as % of total monthly spending: 19.07% The country where rent payments will take up the smallest percentage of your finances is Saudi Arabia. Here, the average rent stands at £424, while the estimated cost of living adds up to £1,799, with rent therefore occupying just under a fifth of monthly outgoings. 2. Greece - 19.73% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £451 Family of four estimated monthly living costs: £1,835 Total monthly outgoings: £2,286 Rent as % of total monthly spending: 19.73% The European country with the lowest rent compared to cost of living is Greece, with rent taking up 19.73% of the average monthly expenditure. The average rent for a three-bed property here is £451, while other costs such as food, transport and clothing come to £1,835. 3. Turkey - 20.11% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £249 Family of four estimated monthly living costs: £989 Total monthly outgoings: £1,238 Rent as % of total monthly spending: 20.11% The rent for Greece’s neighbour Turkey stands at a similar percentage, at 20.11%, but it also had the cheapest rent and average cost of living expenses out of any country that we looked at, at £249 and £989 respectively.

Updated 13 July 2021 Rank Country Average monthly rent (three bedrooms) Family of four estimated monthly living costs Total monthly outgoings Rent as % of total monthly spending 1 Saudi Arabia £424 £1,799 £2,223 19.07% 2 Greece £451 £1,835 £2,286 19.73% 3 Turkey £249 £989 £1,238 20.11% 4 Argentina £300 £1,161 £1,461 20.53% 5 Croatia £475 £1,831 £2,306 20.60% 6 Latvia £332 £1,279 £1,611 20.61% 7 Bulgaria £452 £1,740 £2,192 20.62% 8 Estonia £531 £1,806 £2,337 22.72% 9 Uruguay £485 £1,639 £2,124 22.83% 10 Romania £369 £1,236 £1,605 22.99% 11 Azerbaijan £317 £1,054 £1,371 23.12% 12 Chile £507 £1,667 £2,174 23.32% 13 Malaysia £363 £1,180 £1,543 23.53% 14 Kazakhstan £334 £1,081 £1,415 23.60% 15 Belarus £345 £1,108 £1,453 23.74% 16 Montenegro £419 £1,326 £1,745 24.01% 17 Hungary £442 £1,395 £1,837 24.06% 18 Lithuania £496 £1,537 £2,033 24.40% 19 Italy £755 £2,261 £3,016 25.03% 20 South Korea £890 £2,658 £3,548 25.08% 21 Slovenia £651 £1,888 £2,539 25.64% 22 Sweden £919 £2,569 £3,488 26.35% 23 Belgium £767 £2,103 £2,870 26.72% 24 Cyprus £886 £2,429 £3,315 26.73% 25 Slovakia £577 £1,577 £2,154 26.79%

The countries spending the highest % of income on rent 1. Azerbaijan - 71.49% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £317 Average monthly household income: £444 Rent as % of household income: 71.49% We also looked at how average rents stack up with earnings around the world and the nation where rent makes up the biggest percentage of income (by some distance) was Azerbaijan. The average rent in this country on the border between Europe and Asia is fairly low, at £317 per month, but with a monthly household income of just £444, 71.49% of income is spent on rent. 2. Hong Kong - 65.80% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £2,760 Average monthly household income: £4,195 Rent as % of household income: 65.80% Rent takes up a large percentage of the average earnings in Hong Kong, which is to be expected with average rent prices as high as £2,760 per month. Although earnings are also high, at £4,195 per month for a household, this still means that rent takes up 65.80% of the household’s income. 3. Malta - 58.83% Average monthly rent (three bedrooms): £1,115 Average monthly household income: £1,896 Rent as % of household income: 58.83% The Mediterranean island of Malta has the third-highest rent compared to income, with rent taking up 58.83% of the average household income. While rent in Malta is relatively expensive at an average of £1,115 a month, earnings don’t quite match up, at £1,896 per household per month.

Updated 14 July 2021 Rank Country Average monthly rent - three bedrooms (GBP) Average monthly household income (GBP) Rent as % of household income 1 Azerbaijan £317 £444 71.49% 2 Hong Kong £2,760 £4,195 65.80% 3 Malta £1,115 £1,896 58.83% 4 Russia £539 £926 58.20% 5 Belarus £345 £609 56.62% 6 Uruguay £485 £873 55.54% 7 Kazakhstan £334 £601 55.51% 8 Chile £507 £919 55.19% 9 Portugal £735 £1,417 51.87% 10 Poland £674 £1,303 51.75% 11 Argentina £300 £597 50.29% 12 Montenegro £419 £843 49.67% 13 Bahrain £1,056 £2,188 48.25% 14 Kuwait £1,161 £2,708 42.89% 15 Singapore £2,253 £5,438 41.43% 16 Turkey £249 £601 41.38% 17 Slovakia £577 £1,444 39.95% 18 Qatar £1,705 £4,358 39.14% 19 Cyprus £767 £2,037 37.68% 20 Romania £369 £989 37.30% 21 Czech Republic £636 £1,791 35.51% 22 Greece £451 £1,275 35.39% 23 Ireland £1,505 £4,273 35.22% 24 Bulgaria £332 £947 35.12% 25 United Arab Emirates £1,396 £3,981 35.06%

The most expensive countries to rent a three-bed property 1. Hong Kong - £2,760 per month When it comes to renting a three-bed property, the most expensive of the countries that we looked at was Hong Kong, with an average monthly rent of £2,760. A densely populated nation with seven and a half million people squeezed into just 1,110 square kilometres, demand for housing is high in Hong Kong, which probably goes some way to explaining these sky-high prices! 2. Singapore - £2,253 per month It’s a similar situation in Singapore, where rent costs, on average, £2,253. Singapore is another very densely populated country with land for new buildings at a premium. Many locals live in government HDB flats which offer a slightly more affordable route into the rental market. 3. Switzerland - £1,900 per month Switzerland is known for its expensive cost of living (estimated at around £4,228 a month for a family of four), and the expensive cost of buying property means that many choose to rent instead. However, renting is clearly an expensive option too, with average monthly rent standing at around £1,900.

Updated 13 July 2021 Rank Country Average monthly rent (three bedrooms) 1 Hong Kong £2,760 2 Singapore £2,253 3 Switzerland £1,900 4 Qatar £1,705 5 Iceland £1,508 6 Ireland £1,505 7 United States £1,401 8 United Arab Emirates £1,396 9 Australia £1,277 10 Netherlands £1,249 11 Norway £1,225 12 Denmark £1,205 13 New Zealand £1,189 14 Kuwait £1,161 15 Canada £1,159 16 Malta £1,115 17 United Kingdom £1,093 18 Israel £1,083 19 Bahrain £1,056 20 Japan £1,048 21 Germany £1,038 22 Austria £1,013 23 France £952 24 Finland £930 25 Sweden £919 26 South Korea £890 27 Belgium £886 28 Cyprus £767 29 Spain £757 30 Italy £755 31 Portugal £735 32 Poland £674 33 Slovenia £651 34 Czech Republic £636 35 Oman £609 36 Slovakia £577 37 Russia £539 38 Estonia £531 39 Chile £507 40 Lithuania £496 41 Uruguay £485 42 Croatia £475 43 Latvia £452 44 Greece £451 45 Hungary £442 46 Saudi Arabia £424 47 Montenegro £419 48 Romania £369 49 Malaysia £363 50 Belarus £345

Methodology All figures, including average monthly income, were sourced from Numbeo. The average rent is an average of the cost for a three-bedroom property both in and outside the city centre, according to Numbeo. The estimated monthly cost of living takes into account a number of different average cost of living prices from Numbeo including groceries, clothing, transport and more. You can read more about the exact factors included in this price here. Note that we only looked at developed nations, as defined by United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index (HDI).