Is banking on your smartphone safe?

Most banks provide apps that let you manage your money via your mobile. Others only allow smartphone users to log into a full version of their internet banking site.

Banking using your smartphone gives you direct access to your bank accounts. But it also means your account could be open to anyone who manages to access your phone.

Text update facilities give you notifications of your balance or a mini statement in the form of a text. They pose little risk as they do not actually provide direct access to your accounts. As such there is little a potential fraudster can do with this facility alone.

This is because with multi-tasking comes a greater chance that malicious software could be running in the background without your knowledge.

Phones that allow you to access multiple applications simultaneously, like the iPhone 8, pose the biggest risk when you use them to access your bank accounts.

But early smartphones only let you to run one application at a time. This stopped other programs (e.g. malicious software) running in the background and posing a security risk while you used your mobile banking application.

They usually come with better anti-virus protection, which can help to keep your finances safe.

Do you need antivirus for your smartphone?

Mobile viruses and worms are likely to become more sophisticated and a greater threat. If you plan to use your smartphone for banking on a regular basis then antivirus software adds an extra level of protection.

Most major antivirus providers offer dedicated smartphone security packages. These monitor background activity on your phone to stop viruses compromising your personal data.

Does your bank offer antivirus software?

Some banks now offer specific software to tackle the threat of mobile fraud. This is aimed at providing an extra security level to protect you from any virus or Trojan attack.

Does your bank make mobile banking safe?

Most mobile banking apps do not store your bank details directly on your phone, but instead access it from a secure data centre.

This means your mobile itself will never hold your personal bank information. Banks can also protect you with refunds if your account is compromised through your phone.

Check your bank fights mobile fraud

Find out if your bank will refund any losses you incur if you fall victim to mobile fraud. Most UK banking institutions will refund any losses if you have taken reasonable care and not misused the service.

However, most banks do not state a policy on guarantees against fraud when you access internet banking from your smartphone. If you have any doubt as to where you stand then you should contact your bank to check before logging on.

If your bank offers no guarantees or their protection is unsuitable, you could switch to a new account.

Is it actually worth it?

Standard mobile banking applications let you:

View account balances

View mini statements

Transfer money between your own accounts

This means it is easy to check the activity on your account but less easy to take money out.

Some dedicated mobile banking apps also let you send money to existing recipients you have set up using the bank's online banking service. This means you can send money out of your account to pre authorised recipients but not to any bank account.

Logging in to your online banking

Using your smartphone to access the online banking facility on your bank's website lets you perform the same functions as if you were logging onto your PC in your living room.