Is banking on your smartphone safe?

If you live life on the move, mobile banking can seem like an ideal way to keep track of your finances. But is it a safe way to manage your money?
Banking using your smartphone gives you direct access to your bank accounts. But it also means your account could be open to anyone who manages to access your phone.
Most banks provide apps that let you manage your money via your mobile. Others only allow smartphone users to log into a full version of their internet banking site.
They usually come with better anti-virus protection, which can help to keep your finances safe.
But early smartphones only let you to run one application at a time. This stopped other programs (e.g. malicious software) running in the background and posing a security risk while you used your mobile banking application.
Phones that allow you to access multiple applications simultaneously, like the iPhone 8, pose the biggest risk when you use them to access your bank accounts.
This is because with multi-tasking comes a greater chance that malicious software could be running in the background without your knowledge.
Text update facilities give you notifications of your balance or a mini statement in the form of a text. They pose little risk as they do not actually provide direct access to your accounts. As such there is little a potential fraudster can do with this facility alone.
Mobile viruses and worms are likely to become more sophisticated and a greater threat. If you plan to use your smartphone for banking on a regular basis then antivirus software adds an extra level of protection.
Most major antivirus providers offer dedicated smartphone security packages. These monitor background activity on your phone to stop viruses compromising your personal data.
Some banks now offer specific software to tackle the threat of mobile fraud. This is aimed at providing an extra security level to protect you from any virus or Trojan attack.
Most mobile banking apps do not store your bank details directly on your phone, but instead access it from a secure data centre.
This means your mobile itself will never hold your personal bank information. Banks can also protect you with refunds if your account is compromised through your phone.
Find out if your bank will refund any losses you incur if you fall victim to mobile fraud. Most UK banking institutions will refund any losses if you have taken reasonable care and not misused the service.
However, most banks do not state a policy on guarantees against fraud when you access internet banking from your smartphone. If you have any doubt as to where you stand then you should contact your bank to check before logging on.
Standard mobile banking applications let you:
View account balances
View mini statements
Transfer money between your own accounts
This means it is easy to check the activity on your account but less easy to take money out.
Some dedicated mobile banking apps also let you send money to existing recipients you have set up using the bank's online banking service. This means you can send money out of your account to pre authorised recipients but not to any bank account.
Using your smartphone to access the online banking facility on your bank's website lets you perform the same functions as if you were logging onto your PC in your living room.
While this opens you up to the same risks, it does provide you with easier access to your account and means you will be quicker to spot any fraudulent transactions and report them should you fall victim.
If you take the necessary security measures, there is no reason to think the banking via your smartphone is any less secure than any other means of accessing your accounts.
If it means you check your finances on a more regular basis, then that has got to be a good thing.
Contact your mobile network provider as soon as possible. They can then block the phone to make it unusable.
As long as your passcode or log in details are still secure then whoever has your phone would not be able to access your mobile banking.
If you have mobile phone cover, it could pay out to replace your phone, and many policies also cover any costs caused by the thief using your phone for texts, calls or data. But policies do not usually pay out to cover the cost of unauthorised use of your bank account through a stolen phone.
To reduce your chances of falling victim to fraud when you bank online via your smartphone you should:
Only download mobile applications directly from your bank - they are free to use and you can download without any reservations about the software.
Download any free security software provided by the bank.
Install quality security software. Often if you have it installed there is a remote deletion option that means you can delete any data stored on the phone if you discover it is lost or stolen.
Set up your smartphone to be more secure. Use a PIN or password to lock your phone when you are not using it.
Make sure your phone's browser does not automatically input your passwords or usernames for you.
Switch off the Bluetooth function on your mobile when it is not in use. This will stop any unmonitored wireless activity on your phone. You can take this further and avoid accessing your bank accounts from public networks, if you are happy to restrict where you log on.
Delete any text messages from your bank when no longer needed, so that any information they have sent to you is not sat in your inbox.
This is where you modify your iPhone to allow the installation of unofficial applications that have not been approved by the provider.
Doing this removes certain security features that protect your phone from remote access. There are already worms that take advantage of 'unlocked' smartphones which target online banking data.
There are people out there who are trying to take advantage of mobile banking to scam you and get access to your money.
Banks will never ask for your mobile banking passwords or log in details by phone, text or email, so any contact you receive asking for this information is likely to be a scam.
If you are suspicious in any respect then contact your bank to check if they have tried to contact you.
