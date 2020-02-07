Can I switch bank accounts if I'm in my overdraft?

Can you really switch current accounts?

Yes. As long as you have a reasonably clean credit history and have stayed within your overdraft limits, other banks will generally be happy to accept your custom.

After all, if you are in your overdraft, they will profit more from having you as a customer.

That does not mean you will be able to take your pick of the overdraft current accounts available. You will need to do your research and pick an account carefully.

What should you look for in a new account?

If you are in your overdraft the sole aim of switching accounts is likely to be to cut the amount you are paying in interest and charges.

Establish what you are paying now before you start looking at what you can get elsewhere.

Look at the terms and conditions of your existing account:

How much interest are you being charged on your overdraft?

What is your overdraft limit?

How much of your overdraft are you using?

How much are you paying in fees for the overdraft

Consider what other features of a current account are important to you:

Are you happy with online banking, or do you want a branch based service?

Do you need a cheque book?

Is a sweeping service or mobile banking facility a must?

One you work out what you have, and what you need from a new account, you will be able to start your search.

How do you find an overdraft account?