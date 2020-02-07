<Current Accounts

Compare our best business bank account offers

Choose the best business bank account for your company with our comparison service. Find accounts with handy extras, such as invoicing tools, or save money by choosing an account with no set-up fees.

  • No account fee
  • Award-winning providers
  • Switch for free
View our business account deals
Compare business accounts from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before adding them to our comparisons, so you only see results from genuine firms.

How to get a business account

1

Work out what your business needs

Some businesses are legally required to hold a business account.

2

Decide if a business account will help

The features of business account might help simplify your accounting.

3

Find the type of business account you need

It's important to know which type of account is best suited for you.

4

Calculate the fees and interest rate

You might need to pay a monthly fee, though you might also earn interest.

5

Check the terms and conditions

Make sure you are happy with all the details of your account before you open it.

Business Account Deals

FREE VAT Filing and invoicing tools
Anna Business Current Account
Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
-
Interest rate
0% AER
Anna Business Current Account
Receive 1% cashback on purchases, issue multiple debit MasterCards with limits for your employees.
ANNA business account comes with instant invoice generator & HMRC recognized VAT filer. Control expenses & automate bookkeeping.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
British Bank Awards 2022 Finalist: Best Business Banking Provider.
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
-
Interest rate
0% AER
Cashplus Bank Business Bank Account
Instant online decision, no paper forms and no interview required. You will get your account number and sort code within minutes of completing your application.
The account is available to limited companies, partnerships, sole traders and charities. Funds are FSCS protected.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Tide Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
-
Interest rate
0% AER
Tide Business Bank Account
Your Tide Mastercard is free to use worldwide, in any currency. ATM withdrawals £1, 20p transfers in and out of accounts. Utilise free inbuilt tools to automate your financial admin. FSCS protected. Multiple business credit options available.
This account is available to limited companies and sole traders.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Mettle by Natwest Business Account
Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
-
Interest rate
0% AER
Mettle by Natwest Business Account
Mettle is 100% free, by NatWest and you can apply in minutes. Built for sole traders and limited companies with up to two owners.
Maximum account balance is £100k for limited companies and £50k for sole traders. 18 or over. Built for up to 2 owners (though only one owner can access the account) with UK residency. 
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum balance£50,000
UK Resident
View deal
Moneyfacts Business Current Account 2021 5 Star Rating
Virgin Money Business Current Account
Account fee
£6.50 per month
Free Banking Duration
25 months
Interest rate
0% AER
Virgin Money Business Current Account
25 months' fee free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers. Includes free MasterCard business savings, debit card cashback, plus digital money management tools.
From 15th April 2021, this account is available for eligible businesses with up to £6.5m turnover.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Card One Money Small Business Account
Account fee
£12.50 per month
Free Banking Duration
3 months
Interest rate
0% AER
Card One Money Small Business Account
Provider aims to open your account in a matter of hours with no credit checks or signatures required. Pay in cash and cheques, make and receive international payments and grow your business effortlessly with CardOneMoney.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Acorn Account Business Account
Account fee
£12.50 per month
Free Banking Duration
-
Interest rate
0% AER
Acorn Account Business Account
You can open a fully online managed business account in as little as 4 hours with no credit checks. Enjoy benefits such as paying in cash and cheques, making and receiving international payments with IBAN and SWIFT and a fully managed online account.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
0.3% cashback on purchases for new and existing customers. T&C’s apply.
Countingup Business Current Account
Account fee
£3 per month
Free Banking Duration
3 months
Interest rate
0% AER
Countingup Business Current Account
Open an account in minutes, get account number, sort code and Mastercard in days. Business account and automated bookkeeping in one to manage business admin. £500 max monthly deposit on this plan. Available to limited companies and sole traders.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum balance£120,000
View deal
The Co-operative Bank Business Current Account
Account fee
£10 per month
Free Banking Duration
30 months
Interest rate
0% AER
The Co-operative Bank Business Current Account
Free everyday banking for the first 30 months. Sole traders or Single Directors only. Apply online, most get a decision within 5 business days. Charges apply for cash and cheque transactions & other special services.
Subject to status, eligibility and T&Cs.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Royal Bank of Scotland Start Ups Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
24 months
Interest rate
0% AER
Royal Bank of Scotland Start Ups Business Bank Account
Royal Bank business banking is available to eligible customers over 18, who have the right to be self employed in the UK. Specific account and service eligibility criteria apply.
Overdraft arrangement fees will apply. Security may be required, for which a fee may apply.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Natwest Start Ups Business Bank Account
Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
18 months
Interest rate
0% AER
Natwest Start Ups Business Bank Account
NatWest business banking is available to eligible customers over 18, who have the right to be self employed in the UK. Specific account and service eligibility criteria apply.
Overdraft arrangement fees will apply. Security may be required, for which a fee may apply.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal
Free Square Reader for contactless payments. T&Cs apply.
TSB Business Plus Account
Account fee
£5 per month
Free Banking Duration
25 months
Interest rate
0% AER
TSB Business Plus Account
25 months FREE banking. £5 monthly fee thereafter waived if account balance kept above £10,000. Savings account available 0.30% AER variable paid monthly for balances over £5,000, subject to eligibility & application.
Arranged overdraft available subject to approval. Sole Trader, Partnership and Limited UK Businesses, 18+.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
UK Resident
View deal

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of current account

baker

What is a business bank account?

A business bank account enables you to conduct everyday business transactions, such as paying staff, buying raw materials, or paying for services. It keeps your company's finances separate from your personal bank account – which can be a concern for sole traders – and usually comes with different features and services designed to help you with running your business.

How to find the best business bank account for you

Use our comparison table above to find the right business bank account, then click the "view deal" button alongside your preferred option and fill out the online application on the provider's site.

You can open a business bank account online in minutes, but it's worth gathering as much information as you can before you try to open your business bank account to make the process as smooth as possible. It's also worth noting that some banks set specific conditions on your business bank account depending on the size of your business, or the amount of turnover.

What to look for in a business account

The best business bank accounts differ depending on your banking needs. Different business accounts offer varying features, so pick one that offers what your business needs.

How much do business bank accounts cost?

Fees for business bank accounts can vary significantly depending on the type of account, its balance and the nature of the transactions.

Many business accounts charge a yearly or monthly fee, although some are free for an introductory period, ranging from three to 18 months. Others are always free for basic banking features, but charge fees for add-on features or facilities.

Some examples of fees you may have to pay:

  • £3–£50 monthly fee

  • 20p–£1 per cash withdrawal

  • 20p–£1 per cheque written

  • 20p–£1 per cash deposit

  • 20p–£1 per bank transfer

It's a good idea to check the fees for the transactions your business uses the most. Doing this can help you pick the best business account for your needs. Here's more on how much a business bank account costs.

The benefits of a business bank account

The primary benefit of using a business bank account is that it helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal finances.

But a business bank account offers more than that. Some additional benefits of business bank accounts include:

  • Accounting software integrations: Connect your bank account with FreeAgent, Xero or Quick Books, so transactions, are fed in automatically
  • Tax Pots: Set aside a percentage of each transaction for tax payments
  • Multi-user access: Allows multiple users to operate the accounts
  • Invoicing: Lets you send of keep track of invoices
  • Budgeting and spending categorisation: Create budgets and automatically classify transactions into categories
  • instant UK bank transfers: Send and receive money instantly within the UK
  • 24/7 customer support: Access to personalised help whenever you need it
  • Meet legal obligations: A limited company must have a business bank account¹


Salman Haqqiquotation mark
Business accounts can help you keep track of your professional spending. Just like with personal current accounts, you should compare to find one with the best features for you. Make sure you know what fees and charges will apply to your account before you open it.
Salman Haqqi, Current Accounts Expert

Our top tips for using business bank accounts

  • Keep your business transactions separate form your personal finances. Although it is possible to run your business and personal life using the same account if you're a sole trader or small business, it can get complicated quickly. Differentiating your mortgage, credit card payments, or food shopping from business transactions is a challenge, especially if your business starts growing. It's better to keep things separate from the start so you don't have to untangle anything in the future.

  • Make use of introductory offers. Often banks will list attractive introductory offers of free business banking to draw in customers. Typically, these can range from three to 18 months or more. If you're a new business, these are a great way to keep costs down to a minimum as you get established.

  • Look into app-based banks. These are a somewhat recent addition to the banking landscape. Also commonly known as challenger banks, app-based banks have no physical locations, but operate as apps on a smartphone. Many of these banks now offer a slew of innovative features for businesses.

How to switch to a new business bank account

1

Check if you can use the Current Account Switch Service

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees can use the Current Account Switch Service, which is quick, simple, stress free and costs nothing.

2

Larger businesses should speak to their current bank

If your business has more than 50 employees, speak to your account provider about switching over to a different bank.

3

Enjoy the features of your new business bank account

Many accounts will be ready to use within minutes, though for others you may need to provide additional documentation.

Business bank account FAQs

¹You can find out more about the legal accounting responsibilities of running a limited business on the GOV.UK website.

Last updated: 17 May 2022