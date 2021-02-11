Last updated: 11 February, 2021

Yes, student credit cards are designed for those enrolled in school or university and are more likely to accept students who generally don't have a full time job or regular income.

A student credit card is a great way for first time borrowers to start building their credit history. This will be useful when they look to borrow larger sums, such as for a car, or home, later in life, as they'll have established a history of good debt management.

Credit cards for students require you to be:

18 years old or older

Living in the UK

A UK bank account holder

Studying a course* at a UK university or college

*Usually one that lasts two years or more.

Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.

How is student credit card different froma normal credit cards?

In most ways they are the same as other credit cards, but they also:

Are more likely to accept students

Usually offer smaller credit limits

Usually charge higher interest rates, although they come with the same types of charges as other credit cards

How to choose a student credit card

Find a credit card for students that's right for your needs by using our comparison, which includes every student credit card and shows the APR, any 0% purchases deals and the maximum credit limit each card can offer.

Want to borrow money?

If you plan to spend on your card and pay it back a little at a time, apply for a card that will keep down the interest you have to pay.

You can choose either the lowest APR or 0% period on purchases, which lets you spread your repayments over several months without charging interest.

Able to repay in full each month?

The APR is less important if you can repay the full balance every month because you will not pay any interest. Instead, you could look for a high enough credit limit or features like cashback or rewards.

How to make the most of a student credit card

For many students enjoying independence for the first time, the ease of spending on a credit card and paying off just the minimum balance, can lead them to accumulate a large amount of debt even before they even begin their careers.

Credit cards for students aren't shortcuts to spending more than you have. It's really meant to give students access to funds in an emergency, or to use it for everyday expenses and start building a credit history.

If you're using a student credit card for the first time, remember to:

Only use it for necessary purchases, or expenses

Pay off the balance in full every month



Avoid maxing out the credit card

Make sure to always pay at least the minimum payment every month.

Establishing a record of using a credit card responsibly, will help you get access to better deals in the future, whether it's a rewards credit card, or even loans and mortgages.