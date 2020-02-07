Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card | Money.co.uk Exclusive

Get interest free purchases for 21 months & 0% interest on balance transfers for 20 months.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the representative example will be 21.9% APR (variable).
The Barclaycard Platinum Combo Card offers both 0% interest on balance transfers and 0% on purchases for an extended period.
It will be available exclusively on money.co.uk starting 27th July and ending on 24th August 2021.
For a limited-time, eligible consumers can get a 0% interest period on purchases made for 21 months rather than the standard 20 months.
Cardholders will also have the option to do a balance transfer, which will be interest free for up to 20 months - compared to the 18 month length offered on the standard card. The balance transfer fee of 2.9% and 21.9% APR rate remain unchained.
To get the 0% balance transfer deal, you must transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account.
The main advantage of a combo credit card is that gives you the option a 0% balance transfer card and interest free purchases on once card.
This means that you'll only have to apply for one card, rather than two. Not only does this save you time, but more importantly it protects your credit score, as making multiple applications for credit within a short period of time can hurt it.
Credit cards are useful tools when used responsibly and strategically. Here are some things to keep in mind when using one:
Don't miss monthly payments. Missing payments is one of the worst offences when using a credit card. You're often charged a penalty, and it hurts your credit score.
Avoid withdrawing cash. Withdrawing money from your credit card often comes with hefty fees. You'll also be charged interest on top of that. It's best to avoid cash advances unless it's urgent.
Payoff the balance in full if you can. Unless you've got interest free credit card, it's usually best to pay off your balance in full every month. It saves you from being charged interest, and you don't accumulate debt. It also goes a long way in improving your credit score.