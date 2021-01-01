If you want to drive abroad for a few days or weeks and don't have European driving cover on your comprehensive annual policy, temporary European car insurance can be an affordable way of getting the protection you need.

Do I need short-term European car insurance cover?

You will need a short term European car insurance cover if you:

Want to share driving someone else's car on holiday

Borrow a car to drive abroad on your own

Before you start comparing quotes check what cover you might need when driving abroad.

Does my annual car insurance policy include temporary European cover?

Most UK car insurance policies provide minimum third-party cover to drive in other European Union (EU) countries, but this will only cover other drivers' costs, so you may want to get a separate comprehensive policy.

Some UK car insurance policies do offer fully comprehensive cover in Europe so check with your insurer first.

You may also want to check if you have European breakdown cover

Check whether you already have European car insurance

How long will I need temporary European car insurance cover for?

Temporary car insurance is calculated per day. You don't want to pay more than you need to, but you want to be covered for the whole time that you'll be driving the car, so consider the following:

If you are going away consider:

How many days you will be away for

How long will you need the car before and after the trip

For example, if you are staying in France for seven days, but plan to drive to and from your destination which will take one day each way, you will need nine days of cover

A short-term European car insurance policy usually lasts between one and 28 days. If you need longer than this consider an annual car insurance policy with European cover.

Here is everything you need to know about short term insurance.

Can you upgrade your cover to include short-term car insurance?

Yes, all policies offer basic third-party level cover, but some insurers give you the option of extending it.

Not all car insurance companies offer this, however, so use our comparison to find the insurers that can upgrade your policy.

Temporary European car insurance FAQs