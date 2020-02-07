Should you get a warranty for your used car?

A used car warranty could help with the cost of expensive repairs if your vehicle breaks down, but before you buy cover check:

If you are already covered : If your car is still covered by its manufacturer's warranty, there is no point taking out another warranty. Check your purchase documents, or contact your dealership for details.

If your car can be covered : Depending on the age of your car, or how far it has travelled, you may struggle to get comprehensive cover.

If a warranty can save you money: If your car make and model is unlikely to need expensive repairs, a used car warranty could be a waste of money.

Here is how to decide if a car warranty is worth your money

Is your car eligible?

Used car warranties come with conditions that must be met for cover to be valid. If your car does not meet these conditions, your insurer will not pay out if you need to claim.

The main limits to be aware of are:

Age limit : Most insurers only cover cars up to 12 years old

Mileage limit: This is usually between 60,000 and 100,000 miles

You should also look at claims limits, which may restrict how often you can claim or how much your insurer will pay. This could be the value of your car, or a fixed amount e.g. £7,000.

Here is more information about conditions of car warranties

What cover do you need?

When you have worked out if your car is eligible for a warranty, find the cover you need. Most used car warranties cover your:

Engine

Brakes and suspension

Fuel and ignition

Gearbox and clutch

Steering

Air conditioning

Electrics

Wear and tear is also included in most policies, but you may have to pay a higher excess depending on the mileage.

Here is more information about how you can claim and what you need to pay towards the cost of repairs.