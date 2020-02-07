A Click4Warranty policy could protect you if your used car needs work so you could get it repaired without expensive bills.
A used car warranty could help with the cost of expensive repairs if your vehicle breaks down, but before you buy cover check:
If you are already covered: If your car is still covered by its manufacturer's warranty, there is no point taking out another warranty. Check your purchase documents, or contact your dealership for details.
If your car can be covered: Depending on the age of your car, or how far it has travelled, you may struggle to get comprehensive cover.
If a warranty can save you money: If your car make and model is unlikely to need expensive repairs, a used car warranty could be a waste of money.
Here is how to decide if a car warranty is worth your money
Used car warranties come with conditions that must be met for cover to be valid. If your car does not meet these conditions, your insurer will not pay out if you need to claim.
The main limits to be aware of are:
Age limit: Most insurers only cover cars up to 12 years old
Mileage limit: This is usually between 60,000 and 100,000 miles
You should also look at claims limits, which may restrict how often you can claim or how much your insurer will pay. This could be the value of your car, or a fixed amount e.g. £7,000.
Here is more information about conditions of car warranties
When you have worked out if your car is eligible for a warranty, find the cover you need. Most used car warranties cover your:
Engine
Brakes and suspension
Fuel and ignition
Gearbox and clutch
Steering
Air conditioning
Electrics
Wear and tear is also included in most policies, but you may have to pay a higher excess depending on the mileage.
Here is more information about how you can claim and what you need to pay towards the cost of repairs.
It depends on the age of your car, the mileage, the make and model, and what cover you get.
Most policies include cover for wear and tear, but certain parts may be excluded.
Most warranties do not cover cars more than 12 years old. Some may have even lower age limits, so check the terms of cover before you buy.
Yes, even the most comprehensive policy will exclude certain parts. Read the policy documents to make sure you have the cover you need.
Buy your warranty from an insurance company. You will get a 14 day cooling off period, and greater protection due to FCA regulation.
Find warranty insurance for your used car today.
