Global tourist taxes

Some places charge a flat fee per night, while others charge a % of your hotel bill, so more expensive hotels are charged a greater fee. It should also be noted that not all cities and countries around the world charge tourist taxes.

When travelling abroad many cities and countries will charge you just for the pleasure of being there. This is known as a tourist tax. Tourist tax is usually added to your hotel bill and often is not a significantly large amount, but which places charge the most?

That’s already a hefty tax anywhere in the world, but when you consider that the average room in Honolulu costs £321 ($390), that equates to £42.53 ($51.70) a night. To enjoy seven nights in Honolulu you can expect to pay a whopping £297.73 ($361.93) in tax for the pleasure.

The city charging the most significant tourist tax is Honolulu, USA. Hawaii charges a 10.25% ‘transient accommodations tax’ and the city of Honolulu recently added a 3% surcharge to this.

With hotel prices averaging at £174 ($212) in the Californian city, that means you’ll be paying around £24.36 ($29.61) a night in tax. Planning on staying for seven nights? This comes to £170.52 ($207.29) in tourist tax alone, per room.

The TOT in LA currently stands at 12% of your nightly room rate, which works out at around £19.32 ($23.49) a night. Expect to pay £135.24 ($164.40) in tourist tax for a seven-night stay in LA.

Another Californian city comes in third, meaning that each of the top three most expensive cities to be a tourist in are located in the US.

The city already levied a 7% tourist tax, but in 2020 also added an extra €3.00 per person per night fee on top of this.

The most expensive city for tourist tax in Europe is Amsterdam, which charges around £9.73 (€11.31) per person per day for the pleasure of staying in the city. Amsterdam will therefore charge holidaymakers around £68.11 (€79.18) per person per seven-night stay in the city.

This applies to the wider Orange County area too and in the city of Orlando itself works out at around £9.54 ($11.60) a night. For a seven-night stay, you’ll see a charge of £66.78 ($81.18) on your bill for tourist tax.

In fifth is yet another American city, Orlando in Florida, which charges a 6% ‘sales and resort tax’.

Charging £68.11 (€79.18) per tourist for a seven-night stay in the city means the Netherlands will be raking in tax from tourists throughout each year.

The European city charging tourists the highest tourist tax is, unsurprisingly, the capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam.

For a seven-night stay, tourists will be asked to pay €52.50, or £45.33, for the experience. This flat rate also varies slightly depending on the hotel’s star rating.

The runner-up in Europe, Brussels, charges tourists a flat rate on hotels of €7.50, equating to around £6.48.

£4.15 a night in this so-called “Occupancy Tax” works out as £29.05 (€33.81) for a seven-night stay in Berlin.

Berlin ranks third in the EU for the highest tourist tax, charging tourists a 5% tax on their hotel stays. With the average cost of a hotel standing at £83, expect to pay about £4.15 (€4.83) a night in tax.

The flat rate varies depending on the standard of hotel you book, so expect to pay more in tax for a 5-star hotel than a 3-star.

Coming in fourth for highest tourist tax in the EU is Florence, Italy, which charges tourists a flat rate of €4.50 for a one-night stay in a hotel, costing you around €31.50 (£27.20) for a seven-night stay.

The countries charging the highest flat rate tourist tax

Mexico charges the largest flat rate to tourists for the pleasure of entering the country. Every passenger aged 5 and over will need to pay a tourist tax, costing 224 Mexican pesos (around £9.15), before they depart Mexico from Cancún Airport.

Thailand charges a 300 baht (about £7.02) fee to tourists visiting the country. Thailand claims this fee is to develop attractions and cover accident insurance for any foreign visitors unable to pay costs themselves.

Belgium’s tourist tax is applied to the room at a flat rate, rather than a percentage as often seen in the States. The tax is €7.50 (£6.48) per room per night. It can be included in the room rate, or separated and added as a supplemental charge, so be sure to check your bill carefully.

Japan charges a flat rate of JPY 1,000 for every overseas departure, which equates to around £6.03. This tax covers any international tourists departing the country by either plane or ship.

Italy’s estimate is based on the flat rate charged for overnight stays in any 3-star hotel, which is a standard €4.50 (£3.89). This flat rate changes depending on the star rating of each hotel, so expect to pay more if you are booking 5-star accommodation.

How to budget for tourist tax

1. Research the costs before you leave

Researching any extra costs, such as tourist taxes and visas, and how much these are going to cost you means you can factor these costs into your budget.

2. Set a holiday budget

Set a limit on what you want to spend on your trip and then remove the tourist tax. From what remains, you can calculate a daily budget for your holiday.

3. Consider destinations that do not charge tourist tax

There are fantastic options for holidays to countries that charge no tourist tax, including Australia, China, Singapore, Sweden and Denmark, to name a few. Visiting Scotland or Ireland, or England will also mean you don’t need to spend extra on tourist tax. There are plans for a tourist tax in Wales and parts or Northern Ireland in the future, but none currently.

How to save money while on holiday

Holidays are often expensive, with flights and accommodation eating into your budget the most. But with extra or unexpected charges such as tourist taxes, you can end up spending more than you had budgeted for. Here are some ideas for how to save money when on holiday.

1. Eat at local restaurants

Eating at local restaurants is a great way to save money while on holiday. Restaurants located in popular tourist hotspots will often increase their prices due to increased demand. Venture out and look for restaurants outside these hotspots, as prices will often be much cheaper.

2. Plan your own sightseeing

While tour companies can save you some hassle, you could save on the commission or fees they charge if you take the time to plan your trip yourself. Planning your own excursions can often be much more rewarding, as you’re not restricted to certain times and can easily explore off the beaten track.

3. Buy your travel money in advance

In order to get the most out of your money, it is recommended that you exchange your money in advance. Taking out foreign currency at the airport is often more costly, as exchange rates tend to be much less favourable. Whilst if you are considering getting cash out abroad, be aware of high ATM fees.

Watching exchange rates in the months before your holiday can also be a useful way to get more for your money, as you can purchase your travel money when the exchange rate is high.

4. Take a refillable water bottle

If the drinking water is safe to drink in the country you are visiting, taking a refillable water bottle is a great way to save money day to day. Fill up at your accommodation before you leave and then refill throughout the day, as most major cities offer free water refills throughout the city centre.

5. Shop tax-free