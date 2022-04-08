Planning a holiday with guaranteed sunshine

To help your holiday planning and make the most of your time away, our travel experts have created a new tool to take some of the pain out of planning your city break - with the weather forecast included.
Our city break planning tool is designed to help you compare cities within your travel preferences, to discover where you will get the best weather when exploring the sights and sounds of a new city.
So simply select your travel dates, where you want to travel from, and how long you are willing to travel for, then let us do the data crunching! We’ll find your top options based on departure airport, flight costs, 8-day weather forecast, and we’ll even show you our best deals on local currency too.
Ready to be inspired?
Once you have used the city break planning tool and found your perfect break, the next step is to start putting together a holiday plan.
First things first, identify your big budget experiences. There may be a particular attraction you just have to see, but how much does it cost? ?
You should also check the local currency, as once you have a handle on the conversions you can begin to weigh up and estimate the costs. Look at the menus for some of the local restaurants to gauge the average costs for a meal and factor this into your budget.
In every city there will be a number of tourist attractions and must-see locations. Although these are great, you may also want to see more of what the locals get up to. There are a few great ways to discover local attractions when figuring out your holiday plan.
Google Maps has an explore feature in the bottom left corner of your map, which can give you a great insight into what is nearby. It will help you discover local things to do, along with reviews, travel and opening times.
Atlas Obscura is a great website with a collection of unique and wonderful things to see and do. From areas with cultural quirks, to intriguing museums and unusual architecture.
Aside from selfies, Instagram offers a great way to find things to do in your desired location. Search your location, click places and browse the tags for anything that catches your eye.
Whether you are thinking of a rooftop Airbnb or a luxury hotel stay, the most important factor when booking accommodation has to be location. Be sure to do your transport link research as part of your holiday plan, or consider the walking distance to the central hub.
Another thing to consider when booking accommodation is the reviews. You should check not only the hosting organisation’s website, but also Tripadvisor to get a broad understanding of other guest’s stay.
The weather is always an important factor to check prior to travelling, as it will determine your activities and what you should pack.
A great tip when planning a trip in the city, is to remember that sometimes the central district can be quite hot due to the concentration of buildings. Consider this when packing, as you might find it feels a lot hotter than predicted.
When holiday planning, you will find cheaper flights on off peak days like Tuesday or Wednesday, because those looking for a quick leisurely break tend to fly on or before the weekend.
This would mostly depend on what sort of break you want and the location of the city in question, is it a fast paced cosmopolitan hub or more relaxed slow living city?
Generally three nights is a great length of time for a city break, as it's just enough time to soak up the local atmosphere and see the sights. That's why city breaks are so popular over the weekend as a quick pit stop.
Using public transport in cities can be a cost effective and convenient way to get around. Many countries will have integrated public transport systems which will allow you to get around safely. With that said, you should be cautious when travelling on local transport in another country and always choose the safest options. Safer Tourism has tips on how here.
Where possible, you should try and pay in the local currency. When you pay in local currency, it’s likely to be lower, as Visa and Mastercard set the exchange rate.
Dynamic currency conversion (DCC) means the conversion rate will take place at point of sale if you pay in your home currency. The retailer can set the exchange rate to convert your total, and it’s possible that fees might be added on top.
Make sure you double check which currency you’re paying in before you finalise the transaction.
One of life's greatest pleasures is exploring wonderful cities around the world. It's never too early to plan a city break; whether you're looking for guaranteed sun or breathtaking views, explore our guides below to help inspire your next holiday.
But where should you go to find the best value hotels, experience vibrant nightlife, enjoy delicious brunch or, just, well, get some sunshine for the least amount of cash? Here are a selection of guides from our travel hub to offer up some city break inspiration:
