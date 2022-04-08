Planning a holiday with guaranteed sunshine

Ready to be inspired? Try it out now.

So simply select your travel dates, where you want to travel from, and how long you are willing to travel for, then let us do the data crunching! We’ll find your top options based on departure airport, flight costs, 8-day weather forecast, and we’ll even show you our best deals on local currency too.

Our city break planning tool is designed to help you compare cities within your travel preferences, to discover where you will get the best weather when exploring the sights and sounds of a new city.

To help your holiday planning and make the most of your time away, our travel experts have created a new tool to take some of the pain out of planning your city break - with the weather forecast included.

Tips for city break planning

Once you have used the city break planning tool and found your perfect break, the next step is to start putting together a holiday plan.

Work out your budget

First things first, identify your big budget experiences. There may be a particular attraction you just have to see, but how much does it cost? ?

You should also check the local currency, as once you have a handle on the conversions you can begin to weigh up and estimate the costs. Look at the menus for some of the local restaurants to gauge the average costs for a meal and factor this into your budget.

Look at things to do

In every city there will be a number of tourist attractions and must-see locations. Although these are great, you may also want to see more of what the locals get up to. There are a few great ways to discover local attractions when figuring out your holiday plan.

Google Maps

Google Maps has an explore feature in the bottom left corner of your map, which can give you a great insight into what is nearby. It will help you discover local things to do, along with reviews, travel and opening times.

Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura is a great website with a collection of unique and wonderful things to see and do. From areas with cultural quirks, to intriguing museums and unusual architecture.

Instagram

Aside from selfies, Instagram offers a great way to find things to do in your desired location. Search your location, click places and browse the tags for anything that catches your eye.

Book your accommodation

Whether you are thinking of a rooftop Airbnb or a luxury hotel stay, the most important factor when booking accommodation has to be location. Be sure to do your transport link research as part of your holiday plan, or consider the walking distance to the central hub.

Another thing to consider when booking accommodation is the reviews. You should check not only the hosting organisation’s website, but also Tripadvisor to get a broad understanding of other guest’s stay.

Plan for the weather

The weather is always an important factor to check prior to travelling, as it will determine your activities and what you should pack.