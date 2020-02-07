Pickpocket hotspots

If you’re planning a trip away and are concerned about the threat of pickpockets, make certain to compare travel insurance deals to make sure that your possessions are covered.

Some places around the world do have bad reputations when it comes to pickpocketing, but which are the worst cities according to tourists?

15.2% of reviews on the site mention pickpockets, with a report from the Telegraph saying that as many as 50 thieves a day were being arrested on the city’s Metro system.

The Athens Metro is a quick and handy way to get around this beautiful city but seemingly has a big pickpocket problem according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Places like markets and crowded Metro stations attract the most pickpocket reviews, and another transport network comes in third.

A number of reviews also describe scammers using a rigged game of chance using cups and peas as a distraction tactic (often working with the pickpockets to target distracted tourists).

While 48 reviews mentioning pickpockets may not seem too bad, they account for 17% of the entire reviews for the market on the site.

Benidorm is a very popular destination for tourists, but its local market has developed something of a pickpocketing problem, according to Tripadvisor.

Unfortunately, the transport system in the city of Naples has something of a reputation for pickpockets, so stay alert if you visit.

However, public transport is a ripe target for pickpockets, which is reflected in the reviews for the Circumvesuviana line, 17.66% of which mention them.

The Circumvesuviana is the train that takes you from Naples to Pompeii and Sorrento, so is very popular with tourists exploring this beautiful part of Italy.

Places with the most pickpocket reviews overall

1. Las Ramblas - Barcelona, Spain (3,271 reviews)

The place with the highest number of reviews that mention pickpockets is the famous Las Ramblas pedestrian walkway that runs through Barcelona.

Las Ramblas is crowded at the best of times, but especially during the peak tourist season, and this makes it perfect for pickpockets.

Barcelona is a culturally rich city but has a reputation for being one of the worst cities for pickpockets and this is where the majority of crimes occur.

2. Eiffel Tower - Paris, France (2,569 reviews)

As one of the most popular cultural attractions in the world, it’s little wonder that at least some of the people visiting Paris have had issues with pickpockets.

Specifically, keep a close eye on your belongings as you walk up the main street from the metro station to the tower itself.

In 2019, police in Paris arrested 19 people believed to be ringleaders of a pickpocketing gang that targeted the area around the Eiffel Tower.

3. Trevi Fountain - Rome, Italy (2,206 reviews)

Rome is a magnificent historic city although it has struggled with pickpockets and one of its most targeted historical landmarks is the Trevi Fountain, known for its majestic beauty.

There is a famous tradition of throwing coins into the fountain over your left shoulder, with around 3,000 euros being thrown in each day.