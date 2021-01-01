You can do this by comparing as many Turkish lira exchange rates as possible, but remember to look out for:

The highest exchange rate

Delivery charges; e.g. £5

Some companies will not charge you anything for delivery, and others will cut the cost if you order over a set amount; such as £500 worth of Turkish lira.

Where can you buy Turkish lira?

Compare deals online : Rates are usually better online, and you can have your currency delivered straight to your door.

Search on the high street : You can still find a good exchange rate and take your Turkish lira home with you immediately.

Buy at the airport (in the UK or abroad) : These exchange rates are not always competitive so only use in an emergency.

Withdraw Turkish lira from an ATM in Turkey: The exchange rate can be quite good but be careful not to get stung by foreign usage fees on your card.

What is the Turkish lira?

It is the national currency of Turkey but is also used in Northern Cyprus, and each Turkish lira (₺) is made up of 100 kurus (pronounced koo-roosh).

What coins and notes can you get

The Turkish lira comes in a range of denominations including:

Kurus coins : 5, 10, 25 and 50

Lira notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200

There are no customs limits on the amount of Turkish lira you can take into the Turkey.

When you order Turkish lira online you will never have coins sent to you, only notes.

Turkish lira FAQs

Q How much Turkish lira can you order at once? A Up to £7,500, but some companies do not set a maximum limit. Any order worth over £7,500 will be delivered in separate packages on consecutive days. Q Is it safe to order Turkish lira online? A Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not. Q Will I get the same Turkish lira rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q How often do the exchange rates on our table change? A They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates. Q Is my travel money protected abroad? A No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.

