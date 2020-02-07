Last updated: 10 February 2021

How to get the best travel insurance for over 60s

Choosing the best travel insurance for over 60s The best travel insurance for over 60s is the policy that gives you the cover you need for the cheapest price.

With travel insurance over 60 it’s important that you work out exactly what kind of cover you want, and how much. Then you can start to compare quotes from insurers that offer it, and hopefully choose the one that offers it at the cheapest price.

Having travel insurance for over 60s will mean you can relax and enjoy later life. You can go away with peace of mind and financial security that you wouldn’t be left out of pocket if something went wrong.

Here’s how to get travel insurance as you get older.

What’s included in travel insurance for over 60s

That depends on which travel insurance in your 60s you choose. Every policy is different. But the most common elements of a travel insurance over 60 policy are:

Medical : Cover for if you’re injured or ill while away and have to seek medical attention or treatment

Cancellation and delay : Cover for cancellations, delays or cutting your trip short (curtailment).

Baggage and belongings : Cover for if your luggage or belongings are lost, stolen or damaged. Check the amount you’re covered for.

Repatriation : Cover for if you need to be brought back to the UK.

Personal liability: Cover for if you injure someone or damage their belongings.

What’s not included in travel insurance for over 60s

Every insurance policy is subject to exclusions, and travel insurance over 60 is no exception.

Every policy is different, so you should check yours carefully so you know what you’re not covered for. This could include:

pre-existing medical conditions

extreme sports

natural disasters

terrorism

accidents that happen when you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

When it comes to sports and pre-existing medical conditions, you may be able to find specialist cover. But you’ll only need it if they’re excluded from your travel insurance over 60 policy.

How to find the best value travel insurance for over 60s

As you get older, travel cover starts to become more expensive. That’s because you’re statistically more likely to make a claim. So travel insurance in your 60s might be pricier than what you’re used to.

But of course you want to find the best value travel insurance for over 60s that you can. So here are some ways that you can try to make the cost of your travel insurance over 60 a bit lower:

Avoid unnecessary cover : Every insurer offers a different selection of cover, but you may not need everything. You could remove the parts that you don’t need. For example, removing lost or stolen baggage protection could make your policy cheaper. This could work for you if you’re travelling without luggage. It may also be ok if you know your luggage isn’t worth much money and you wouldn’t be bothered about claiming if it went missing.

Increase your policy excess : This will make it more expensive if you need to make a claim. But, it could lower your insurance premium as well. You need to weigh up what’s best for you. The important thing is to always make sure you can still afford the excess on your travel insurance for over 60s if you do need to claim.

Check specialist insurers : Some companies offer cover specifically for older travellers. They customise their policies accordingly to make them cheaper. Make sure to include these insurers when you get quotes.

Choose your destination wisely: Travel insurance for over 60s is cheaper for destinations that are closer to home. It’s also safer for destinations that are considered safe.

Finding cheap travel insurance over 60 shouldn’t be your main goal. The most important thing is to get the right level of cover. The best value travel insurance for over 60s is the one that offers you the level of cover you need for the cheapest price.

Here are 8 more ways to make your travel insurance for over 60s cover cheaper

What affects the price of travel insurance in your 60s?

There are several factors that can affect the price of travel insurance over 60. These include:

Your age : The price of travel insurance goes up with age.

Pre-existing medical conditions : The price can be affected by whether you have any conditions, and how serious these are.

Your destination : For example, traveling to Europe is likely to be cheaper than going long-haul. The USA and Caribbean are particularly expensive, due to the price of medical insurance in those locations

How long you’re going for : The longer your trip, the more likely it is that something will go wrong and you’ll need to claim.

How much cover you want: The more cover you have, the more it’ll cost.

These are worth bearing in mind when you’re looking for the best value travel insurance for over 60s.

How to get over 60 travel insurance with medical conditions

If you have an existing medical condition, don’t worry. You can still get over 60 travel insurance with medical conditions. But it’s crucial that you let your insurer know about your illnesses or ailments when you get a quote.

Over 60 travel insurance with medical conditions can be more expensive than travel insurance would otherwise be for over 60s. But hiding your medical conditions to get a cheaper policy could invalidate your cover.

Sometimes, over 60 travel insurance with medical conditions might be subject to a higher excess charge if your claim is linked to an existing condition. Other insurers might exclude your pre-existing conditions all together and say you can’t claim for them.

Get more help finding travel cover for your medical condition.

What is the best value travel insurance for over 60s – single trip or annual?

This depends on how many trips you’re planning on taking over the course of the year.

If you’ll only be going away once in the next 12 months, then single-trip travel insurance for over 60s is likely to be better value. But, if you’ll be taking multiple trips, then annual travel insurance is likely to be your best bet. An annual policy means you don’t have to keep arranging separate policies every time you travel. Plus, the price of single trips can add up before you know it. So, even though an annual policy can feel like a big expense when you buy it, it may work out cheaper in the long run.

If you take out annual travel insurance for over 60s, check the policy carefully. Many annual travel policies come with a duration limit on each trip you take.

This guide explains how to work out whether single-trip or annual insurance is right for you.