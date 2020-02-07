Last updated: 10 February 2021

What is travel insurance for older people?

Travel insurance can be harder to find as you get older. Travel insurance for older people is the same as standard travel insurance, but it’s designed with senior citizens in mind.

‘Senior citizens’ usually means people over 65. After that, some insurers will increase the price every year, and others do it every five years.

Perhaps you’re planning an exciting trip abroad and you’re looking for the best travel insurance for elderly UK citizens. Or perhaps you have a relative coming to stay, and you’re looking for travel insurance from India to the UK for senior citizens, for example. Whatever you’re after, it’s important to do your research and find the right policy for your needs.

Generally travel insurance for older people is more expensive than travel insurance for those under 65. But you’ll tend to find that it offers more cover in the areas you might need it most, such as emergency cover and medical cover.

It’s not a legal requirement to have travel insurance. But, if something happened while you were away and you didn’t have insurance, it could leave you in a mess financially. Medical treatment aboard can be extremely expensive. If you had to be repatriated, the cost could be extortionate. So, without insurance, you could find yourself with some hefty bills to pay.

How much does travel insurance for older people cost?

Whether you’re looking for cover for yourself, or a policy for an elderly relative, you’ll discover that insuring senior citizens is pricey.

As soon as you hit your 60s, the cost of travel insurance can rise. Some insurers will only cover you up to a certain age, such as 85. If you’re older than that, you’ll need to find a policy with no maximum age limit.

But, it’s likely that you want to make the most of your retirement. That means you’ll want the peace of mind and financial security that comes with having travel insurance. Ask yourself ‘what travel insurance is best for seniors?’ and seek out the right cover for your needs.

Although cheap travel insurance for older people can be hard to find, there are ways to go about it so you can find the right cover at the best price.

How to find the best travel insurance for elderly UK citizens, or for elderly visitors from abroad

To help you find the best travel insurance for elderly UK citizens or foreign citizens travelling to the UK, there are a few things to think about.

Ask yourself these questions:

Do you have existing medical conditions ? If you do, you’ll need to tell the insurer and double check that your conditions are covered by your policy. It’ll make it more expensive, but if you don’t tell the insurer and later need to claim, you may find your insurance is invalid. Here’s how to get travel insurance if you’ve got medical conditions.

What will you do on your trip? Think about how you plan to spend your time. Check that any activities you plan to do are covered; you may need to pay extra for dangerous activities, like skiing.

How long are you going away for? Some insurers reduce the maximum trip length as you get older. For example, when you're over 65 the maximum length could reduce from 60 to 31 days. So the best insurance for you will be one that will cover your entire trip.

Where are you going? You’ll need make sure your destination is covered by the policy you’ve chosen. If you’re travelling outside of Europe, you’ll need to get worldwide travel insurance.

Keeping the cost of travel insurance for older people down

When it comes to travel insurance for older people, to make sure you’re getting the best possible price, you should:

Consider an annual policy : If you go abroad more than once a year, it could be cheaper to get an annual multi-trip policy than single-trip cover. With an annual policy you’ll be able to take as many trips as you like over a 12-month period, all covered by the same policy. A single-trip policy insures you for just one trip. Buying several of these across a year can work out a lot more expensive, especially when it comes to travel insurance for older people.

Avoid cover you don't need : Check if you can remove cover options you won't need. For example, if you don’t want lost or stolen baggage protection, you could remove it from your policy to reduce the price.

Compare quotes: Enter your details to get like-for-like travel insurance quotes. From those, you can choose the cheapest deal which still gives you the right level of cover.

What travel insurance is best for seniors?

The most important thing with travel insurance for older people is getting cover for the most likely situations. Knowing you have the right cover in place will give you the peace of mind and financial security you need to make the most of your trip.

Some of the things that might be covered by travel insurance for older people include:

Emergency medical treatment : This means your insurer would pay out for any treatment you needed while abroad due to illness or injury.

Trip cancellation or curtailment : This means your insurer would pay out if your trip was cancelled or cut short due to medical reasons.

Repatriation : This means your insurer would pay for you to be brought back to the UK if you were ill or injured.

Travel delays and disruptions : This means your insurer would pay out if your travel was delayed or disrupted.

Baggage and belongings : This means your insurer would pay out if your luggage went missing or got damaged. They may also pay out if your belongings were damaged or stolen on your trip.

Legal cover : This means your insurer would pay for any legal assistance needed in relation to your trip, if you had to claim compensation or damages.

Mobility aid cover: This means your insurer would pay out if the mobility aids you were travelling with were lost or damaged.

