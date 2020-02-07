Last updated: 10 February 2021

What is travel insurance for over 80s?

Travel insurance for over 80s is just travel insurance, but it’s designed especially for the older traveller.

Can you get travel insurance for over 80-year olds?

Yes, travel insurance for over 80-year olds is available. But you should be aware that if you’re over 80 and you want to go abroad, your insurance is likely to cost more than it does for younger travellers.

Some insurers do set a maximum age limit for their policies. This could be anything they choose – some are 69, others are 70, and others are 75. This means you might be rejected by some insurance providers. But other insurers could still offer you travel insurance for over 80s cover, so don’t worry if you get turned down at first.

Older travellers are more likely to make expensive claims. That’s because they’re more likely to need medical attention if they’re affected by illness or injury. With that in mind, insurers have to make a decision. They’ll either decline to offer you a policy, or charge you more to cover the risk they’re taking on by giving you over 80 travel insurance.

How to find the right over 80 travel insurance

If you’re looking for over 80 travel insurance, there are a few things you need to think about.

Before you choose your travel insurance for over 80-year olds, consider:

Your medical conditions : If you’ve got any pre-existing medical problems, you’ll need to declare these to your insurer when you take them out. If you don’t, then you may find you’re not covered when you need to claim.

The length of your trip : Many insurers reduce the maximum trip length for older customers. For example, some insurance providers lower the length from 60 days to 31 days when you reach 65. You may struggle to find insurance for a long trip if you’re over 80.

The type of policy you want : You’ll need to choose between a single trip or an annual policy. This guide explains how to work out which one’s right for you.

Where you’re travelling to: If you’re going somewhere that has expensive healthcare, such as the USA, your policy is likely to cost more.

What’s included in travel insurance for over 80 years old?

Travel insurance for over 80 years old usually includes:

Emergency medical treatment : Your insurer would pay for any emergency medical treatment you have to have while you’re abroad. Some policies may even include cover for a friend or family member to stay with you if you can’t travel home when you’re supposed to due to illness or injury.

Cancellation or curtailment : This covers the cost if you have to cancel your trip or cut it short due to medical reasons. This could include ‘pending treatment’. For example, if you’ve been waiting for a crucial operation and it suddenly becomes available while you’re away, you may have to go home early for it. This would count as ‘pending treatment’. Sometimes there are other reasons that would be covered under cancellation or curtailment, such as the death of a close relative.

Repatriation : Your insurer would cover the cost of getting you home if you were ill or injured.

Travel delays and disruptions : Your insurer may pay out if you miss your flight due to traffic delays, for example.

Baggage and belongings : Your insurer will pay out if your luggage goes missing or gets damaged. They may also pay out if your belongings were damaged or stolen on your trip.

Legal cover: Your insurer would pay for any legal assistance needed in relation to your trip, if you had to claim compensation or damages.

Check your policy carefully to see exactly what’s included on yours.

What’s not included in travel insurance for over 80s?

It’s important to be aware of what isn’t included in your travel insurance for over 80s. All insurance comes with exclusions, but there are some common ones when it comes to travel insurance for over 80-year olds.

These exclusions may include:

Some countries : If you travel against the UK Government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s advice, your insurance is likely to be invalid.

Medical conditions : If you’ve got pre-existing medical conditions, make sure you tell the insurance provider. If you don’t, and you later need to claim, you may find that your policy is invalid.

Reckless behaviour : It’s important to have your wits about you at all times when you travel. If you leave your baggage unattended and it gets stolen, for example, it’s unlikely that you’ll be covered for your loss. Similarly, if you drink too much and injure yourself while intoxicated, you may also find you’re not covered.

Sports and risky activities: Check your policy carefully to see what activities and sports are included in your policy. If you take part in an activity that isn’t covered, and then need to claim, you may find you can’t.

How to get cheap travel insurance for over 80-year olds

Getting cheap insurance should never be your top priority. The main priority when you’re looking for insurance must always be finding the right level of cover for your needs. Once you’ve worked out what level of cover you want, then you can compare over 80 travel insurance quotes from different providers. From those which offer the cover you’re looking for, you can pick the cheapest.

However, there are a few things you can do to help keep the cost of travel insurance for over 80s down.

Does travel insurance for over 80 years old mean I’ll have to have a medical test?

Some insurers might ask you to have a medical before they’ll give you cover. But, most of the time, the information you share about your medical history should be enough for the insurer to go on. It might be helpful to have all the information to hand about your medical conditions and medications when you apply. This will help you to make sure you’re giving the correct details.