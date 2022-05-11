Finding the best savings accounts

Best notice savings accounts

At the time of writing, the best-paying notice account if you want to make an initial deposit of £1,000 is:

Personal Savings Allowance

If you’re a basic-rate taxpayer the first £1,000 of interest you earn on savings is tax-free (the limit is £500 for higher-rate taxpayers). Of course, a basic-rate taxpayer would need more than £100,000 in savings earning 1% before exceeding their Personal Savings Allowance and facing a tax bill. But it’s worth considering should interest rates rise.