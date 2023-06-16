Up to £32,000 free cash per person on offer from the government - just for using the right savings account

If someone told you there was a way to get £32,000 extra added to your bank account just by saving money regularly, I’m sure it would get your attention.

Well, the good news is this isn’t the start of a terrible joke - it absolutely is possible to have this huge cash injection.

The bad news? There are conditions attached to the offer, so you might not be able to book that dream holiday to the Maldives quite yet.

To unlock this bonus you’ll first need to open a lifetime ISA.

Lifetime individual savings accounts (LISA) were set up to help people in the UK buy their first homes or save for retirement.

This is important because the LISA bonus can only be used for those two purposes. If you decide to use the cash in another way you’ll be stripped of your bonus and could even lose some of your original savings.

But, by sticking to the rules, you can get up to £1,000 extra a year added to your savings for 32 years.

To open a LISA you need to be over 18 but under 40, so if you hit this demographic it’s a good idea to consider this savings account.

The sooner you start saving, the bigger the bonus.