Last updated: 25 March 2022

What is peer-to-peer lending?

Peer-to-peer lending – also known as P2P lending – matches someone willing to lend money with someone who wants to borrow money.

The hope is that the lender gets a good return on their investment, and the borrower can access capital at a low interest rate. Most peer-to-peer companies expect you to lend a minimum sum of money.

The peer-to-peer model is a riskier way for the lender to earn interest than using a savings account. P2P lending is more like investing than saving.

How does peer-to-peer lending work?

With P2P, you lend money to an individual, group or start-up business via a specially designed online peer-to-peer lending platform. It works like this:

Send money to the P2P lending platform

Choose who you want to lend to

Wait for the borrower to repay the money + interest

Repayment is over a fixed term, from a month to six years.

The peer-to-peer lending platform chases repayments on your behalf, making things easier for you.

Do all investments in peer-to-peer lending offer a fixed return?

No, they don't. Some offer variable returns instead. The process works like this:

The P2P lending company matches you with potential borrowers

You and other investors bid to lend your money to them by indicating the minimum interest rate you’re willing to accept

If a borrower accepts your bid, you lend them your money over a set term at that rate

The borrower pays you back monthly as if it was a loan from a bank

You could earn a higher return compared to lending via a fixed-rate P2P account in this way. But if another investor underbids you, you have to wait longer to start making money.

Is investing in P2P lending worth the risk?

Peer-to-peer lending might offer higher returns than a savings account, but it comes with far greater risks:

If your borrower doesn’t repay you, you could lose some or all of your money.

Peer-to-peer lending isn't protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This means you could lose your money if the P2P company goes bust.

Many P2P lending platforms have their own financial compensation schemes designed to protect you from failed repayments from borrowers. Unfortunately, these schemes have caps on them. So, if lots of borrowers miss their repayments, you could still lose money.

The bottom line is that you should never invest money that you can’t afford to lose, including in peer-to-peer lending.

Here's more information on how peer-to-peer works and some of the risks.

How can I find the highest return on peer-to-peer lending?

Our peer-to-peer lending account comparison table above will help you find the highest return on P2P accounts.

Are P2P lending accounts taxed?

Yes. You have to complete a self-assessment tax form for HMRC each year, declaring how much money you've made from peer-to-peer lending.

The exception is when you invest via a tax-free innovative finance ISA.

Here's more information on how investments are taxed

Can I invest as much as I want into P2P lending?

No, not anymore. The Financial Conduct Authority rules changed in 2019. Nowadays, you can only lend up to 10% of your investable assets in peer-to-peer lending. You can’t invest your main residence.

What impact has Covid-19 had on peer-to-peer lending?

Covid-19 has left some lenders unable to access their money because the pandemic affected their borrowers.

Can I get my money out early?

Possibly. Some P2P lending platforms let you withdraw your money early. They do this by matching your existing loans with alternative lenders.

Unfortunately, demand is down due to the pandemic, so you might have to wait months to get your money out.