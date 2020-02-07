<Savings

Compare our best rate for peer to peer lending

Peer-to-peer lending offers the potential for large returns on your money by lending your savings to others, but rates aren't guaranteed.

Compare peer to peer savings accounts from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare peer to peer investments

1

Think about your savings goals

If you're happy to take on more risk with the possibility of a greater return then lending might make your money go further. When you deposit money with the provider they will match you with borrowers and you'll get to choose who to lend the money to, the terms of repayment will typically be one month to six years.

2

Compare your options

Once you have worked out how much you'd be happy to put in to open your account find the peer to peer investment account the lowest fees for the highest return by comparing a number of companies.


3

Apply for the account

You may be able to get a higher interest peer to peer lending account by applying online and some providers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best peer to peer investment account deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Peer to peer lending deals

Peer to peer investments put your capital at risk, and you may get back less than you originally invested. Returns are not guaranteed if the borrower defaults.

Blend Network Peer to Peer Lending
You will invest in
Secured loans
Open with
£1,000
Target return
9.25% p.a.
Protection scheme
Own scheme
Blend Network Peer to Peer Lending
Your money won't be protected by the FSCS so make sure you understand the risks before you apply.
Investment type

You will invest in secured property loans.

Deposit Protection Scheme Information

Blend hold the first legal charge over properties within their portfolio. This means that if borrowers were to default on their loan, funds from the sale of the property would be paid to Blend first and passed on to lenders.

If the sale of a property did not cover the loan repayments Blend's protection fund may cover the shortfall. However, there is no guarantee that a claim will be approved, or that sufficient funds will be available.

In the event that Blend ceases trading, loans will be administered by a third party mortgage administration company; they will also hold the security of the first charge mortgages on the lenders' behalf.

The provision fund does not provide a guarantee and money is not covered by FSCS.

Eligibility
Maximum Age
Maximum Initial Deposit
Minimum Age
Minimum Initial Deposit£1,000
Minimum Monthly Investment
Kuflink Peer to Peer Lending
You will invest in
Secured loans
Open with
£100
Target return
7.44% p.a.
Protection scheme
Own scheme
Kuflink Peer to Peer Lending
Up to 4% cashback for new investors who invest at least £500. T&Cs apply.
Your money won't be protected by the FSCS so make sure you understand the risks before you apply.
Investment type

You will invest in loans secured against residential property.

Deposit Protection Scheme Information

Kuflink co-invest 5% alongside their users on a first loss basis.

Your capital is not guaranteed because it isn't covered by the FSCS.

Eligibility
Maximum Age
Maximum Initial Deposit
Minimum Age
Minimum Initial Deposit£100
Minimum Monthly Investment
easyMoney Premium Plus
You will invest in
Secured loans
Open with
£20,000
Target return
5.02% p.a.
Protection scheme
Own Scheme
easyMoney Premium Plus
Invest over £1,000 and get easyMoney plus membership which includes discounts and more cash back at over a thousand of the UK's leading retailers.
Your money won't be protected by the FSCS so make sure you understand the risks before you apply.
Investment type

You will invest in loans secured on property.

Deposit Protection Scheme Information

easyMoney investments are usually secured against property with a legal charge over the property asset. In the event a borrower cannot repay, the investors can collectively (together with the bank who typically holds the first legal charge) force the sale of the property in order to generate funds in an attempt to repay their investment and return.

They always state the amount that the property would need to fall in value versus its forecast sales value in order for their investors’ capital or return to be at risk. This will vary by investment and is a maximum of 75% but typically 33 to 39%.

Your capital is not guaranteed because it isn't covered by the FSCS.

Rate Tiers

The interest rate you receive will vary depending on the deals you choose to invest in. Investments that you can make using your ISA will typically have a rate of return between 3.67% - 8%.

Eligibility
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Permanent UK Resident
easyMoney Premium IFISA
You will invest in
Secured loans
Open with
£10,000
Target return
4.03% p.a.
Protection scheme
Own Scheme
easyMoney Premium IFISA
Invest over £1,000 and get easyMoney plus membership which includes discounts and more cash back at over a thousand of the UK's leading retailers.
Your money won't be protected by the FSCS so make sure you understand the risks before you apply.
Investment type

You will invest in loans secured on property.

Deposit Protection Scheme Information

easyMoney investments are usually secured against property with a legal charge over the property asset. In the event a borrower cannot repay, the investors can collectively (together with the bank who typically holds the first legal charge) force the sale of the property in order to generate funds in an attempt to repay their investment and return.

They always state the amount that the property would need to fall in value versus its forecast sales value in order for their investors' capital or return to be at risk. This will vary by investment and is a maximum of 65% but typically 33 to 39%.

Your capital is not guaranteed because it isn't covered by the FSCS.

Rate Tiers

The interest rate you receive will vary depending on the deals you choose to invest in. Investments that you can make using your ISA will typically have a rate of return between 3.67% - 8%.

Eligibility
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Initial Deposit£10,000
Permanent UK Resident
easyMoney Classic IFISA
You will invest in
Secured loans
Open with
£100
Target return
3.08% p.a.
Protection scheme
Own Scheme
easyMoney Classic IFISA
Invest over £1,000 and get easyMoney plus membership which includes discounts and more cash back at over a thousand of the UK's leading retailers.
Your money won't be protected by the FSCS so make sure you understand the risks before you apply.
Investment type

You will invest in loans secured on property.

Deposit Protection Scheme Information

easyMoney investments are usually secured against property with a legal charge over the property asset. In the event a borrower cannot repay, the investors can collectively (together with the bank who typically holds the first legal charge) force the sale of the property in order to generate funds in an attempt to repay their investment and return.

They always state the amount that the property would need to fall in value versus its forecast sales value in order for their investors' capital or return to be at risk. This will vary by investment and is a maximum of 65% but typically 33 to 39%.

Your capital is not guaranteed because it isn't covered by the FSCS.

Rate Tiers

The interest rate you receive will vary depending on the deals you choose to invest in. Investments that you can make using your ISA will typically have a rate of return between 3.67% - 8%.

Eligibility
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Initial Deposit£100
Permanent UK Resident
easyMoney High Net Worth
You will invest in
Secured loans
Open with
£100,000
Target return
6.01% p.a.
Protection scheme
Own Scheme
easyMoney High Net Worth
Invest over £1,000 and get easyMoney plus membership which includes discounts and more cash back at over a thousand of the UK's leading retailers.
Your money won't be protected by the FSCS so make sure you understand the risks before you apply.
Investment type

You will invest in loans secured on property.

Deposit Protection Scheme Information

easyMoney investments are usually secured against property with a legal charge over the property asset. In the event a borrower cannot repay, the investors can collectively (together with the bank who typically holds the first legal charge) force the sale of the property in order to generate funds in an attempt to repay their investment and return.

They always state the amount that the property would need to fall in value versus its forecast sales value in order for their investors’ capital or return to be at risk. This will vary by investment and is a maximum of 75% but typically 33 to 39%.

Your capital is not guaranteed because it isn't covered by the FSCS.

Rate Tiers

The interest rate you receive will vary depending on the deals you choose to invest in. Investments that you can make using your ISA will typically have a rate of return between 3.67% - 8%.

Eligibility
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Initial Deposit£100,000
Permanent UK Resident
Proplend Innovative Finance ISA
You will invest in
Secured loans
Open with
£1,000
Target return
Variable
Protection scheme
Own scheme
Proplend Innovative Finance ISA
Your money won't be protected by the FSCS so make sure you understand the risks before you apply.
Investment type

You will invest in loans secured by income producing commercial property.

Deposit Protection Scheme Information

Proplend as a minimum holds a first legal charge over every property included in the security package. This means that if borrowers default on their loan repayments, the property can be sold in order to redeem lenders in order of priority (Tranche A, followed by B and then C).

Proplend doesn't hold a provision fund but instead holds an interest reserve (typically six months') on a loan-by-loan basis to be used in the event that a borrower fails to make an interest payment on time.

These funds are financially separated so would be protected if Proplend stopped trading. If this were to happen then a backup service provider would step in to manage loan repayments so lenders continue to receive any money that is due. Your capital is not guaranteed by the FSCS.

Rate Tiers

Loans are split into three different LTV based tranches, allowing lenders who have different risk profiles and return requirements all to participate in the same loan.

The interest rate is fixed for the term of the loan, interest is paid to you monthly. Capital will be repaid at the end of the term.

Eligibility
Maximum Age
Maximum Initial Deposit
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Initial Deposit£1,000
Minimum Monthly Investment
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of savings

Last updated: 25 March 2022

What is peer-to-peer lending?

Peer-to-peer lending – also known as P2P lending – matches someone willing to lend money with someone who wants to borrow money.

The hope is that the lender gets a good return on their investment, and the borrower can access capital at a low interest rate. Most peer-to-peer companies expect you to lend a minimum sum of money.

The peer-to-peer model is a riskier way for the lender to earn interest than using a savings account. P2P lending is more like investing than saving. 

How does peer-to-peer lending work?

With P2P, you lend money to an individual, group or start-up business via a specially designed online peer-to-peer lending platform. It works like this:

  • Send money to the P2P lending platform

  • Choose who you want to lend to

  • Wait for the borrower to repay the money + interest

Repayment is over a fixed term, from a month to six years.

The peer-to-peer lending platform chases repayments on your behalf, making things easier for you.

Do all investments in peer-to-peer lending offer a fixed return?

No, they don't. Some offer variable returns instead. The process works like this:

  • The P2P lending company matches you with potential borrowers

  • You and other investors bid to lend your money to them by indicating the minimum interest rate you’re willing to accept

  • If a borrower accepts your bid, you lend them your money over a set term at that rate

  • The borrower pays you back monthly as if it was a loan from a bank

You could earn a higher return compared to lending via a fixed-rate P2P account in this way. But if another investor underbids you, you have to wait longer to start making money.

Is investing in P2P lending worth the risk?

Peer-to-peer lending might offer higher returns than a savings account, but it comes with far greater risks:

  • If your borrower doesn’t repay you, you could lose some or all of your money. 

  • Peer-to-peer lending isn't protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This means you could lose your money if the P2P company goes bust.

Many P2P lending platforms have their own financial compensation schemes designed to protect you from failed repayments from borrowers. Unfortunately, these schemes have caps on them. So, if lots of borrowers miss their repayments, you could still lose money.

The bottom line is that you should never invest money that you can’t afford to lose, including in peer-to-peer lending. 

Here's more information on how peer-to-peer works and some of the risks.

How can I find the highest return on peer-to-peer lending?

Our peer-to-peer lending account comparison table above will help you find the highest return on P2P accounts.

Are P2P lending accounts taxed?

Yes. You have to complete a self-assessment tax form for HMRC each year, declaring how much money you've made from peer-to-peer lending.

The exception is when you invest via a tax-free innovative finance ISA.

Here's more information on how investments are taxed

Can I invest as much as I want into P2P lending?

No, not anymore. The Financial Conduct Authority rules changed in 2019. Nowadays, you can only lend up to 10% of your investable assets in peer-to-peer lending. You can’t invest your main residence.

What impact has Covid-19 had on peer-to-peer lending?

Covid-19 has left some lenders unable to access their money because the pandemic affected their borrowers.

Can I get my money out early?

Possibly. Some P2P lending platforms let you withdraw your money early. They do this by matching your existing loans with alternative lenders.

Unfortunately, demand is down due to the pandemic, so you might have to wait months to get your money out.

Peer to peer lending FAQs

About our peer to peer investments comparison

