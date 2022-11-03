Bank of England increases interest rates to 3% - what it means for your money

The cost of borrowing money in the UK is set to rise again - after the Bank of England's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee voted to increase the base rate to 3% in November.

It’s the eighth rise in a row from the Bank’s interest-rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

Combined, it means the base rate is an astonishing 30 times higher than it was just 12 months ago.

The Bank is acting to try and get the UK's runaway inflation under control, but so far it's not been effective with the consumer prices index showing a 10.1% rise in September.

" All members of the [Monetary Policy] Committee judged that an increase in Bank Rate was warranted at this meeting," the minutes of the Bank's meeting read.

What it means for mortgages

Today’s move will see mortgage costs rise for anyone on a tracker mortgage, while people on their lender’s standard variable rate, or with a discount rate mortgage, will almost certainly

Anyone on a fixed-rate deal will see no change to their repayments until their term expires - but after that point they could be left facing much higher monthly payments when they re-mortgage.

For a quick calculation - each percentage point rise in interest rates adds about £50 a month to bills for each £100,000 of borrowing on a 25-year, repayment mortgage.