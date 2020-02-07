<Savings

Compare our rates for online savings accounts

An online savings account can be set up and accessed over the internet, making it easy to manage your money whenever you need to.

  • Compare our top providers
  • Pick the best type of account for you
  • Savings accounts are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)¹
View deals

Compare internet savings accounts from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

aldermore-internet-savings-accounts
investec-internet-savings-accounts
Leeds-building-society-internet-savings-accounts
paragon-bank-internet-savings-accounts
rci-bank-internet-savings-accounts
skipton-building-society-internet-savings-accounts
yorkshire-building-society-internet-savings-accounts

How to compare internet savings accounts

1

Decide your savings goals

Work out how much you want to save, how much access you want and how you want to be able to manage the account and then have a look for the best rate. Rates can vary widely across providers, so comparing a number of options increases your chances of finding the best internet savings account deal for you. 

2

Compare your options

The highest interest internet savings account might catch your eye however check any conditions attached such as sums required to open the account as the terms can vary widely across suppliers and in general savings accounts come with restrictions. With your requirements in mind you can look for the one that suits your needs.

3

Apply and start saving

Choose an internet savings account that offers you best mix of features and costs that suits your needs. Make sure to look at the features that the account has as well as any conditions. Then simply apply for the best internet savings account for you. Deposit your existing savings into your new account, or set up a direct debit to start saving from scratch.


Online savings account deals

51 results found, sorted by highest interest rate. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of savings

How does an online savings account differ from traditional one?

The main differences is online savings account or internet savings account can be managed over the internet at any time, which can be convenient if you are unable to visit a branch.

Providers of online savings account also claim they offer better rates compared to traditional accounts.

How to find the right online savings account

When looking for the best online savings account, think about:

  • The interest rate

  • How often you need to access your money

Knowing this makes it easier to find the right account for you.

Check the types of online savings accounts available

There are several types online accounts, including:

  • Instant access: You can pay in or withdraw money at any time.

  • Regular savings: Requires depositing a set amount regularly. Interest rates and access depend on the provider and how the account is managed.

  • Fixed rate: Your money is locked for a set period, normally 1-5 years.

  • ISAs: A tax free way of saving where no tax is paid on the interest you earn. You have an annual allowance that limits how much you can save in an ISA, which can vary depending on the type of ISA you hold e.g. Cash ISA, Junior ISA, Lifetime ISA.

Which savings account should you choose?

Things to check before you get an online savings account

Before you apply, look out for:

  • Minimum and maximum deposits: Some online savings accounts limit the amount you can pay in. There can also be limits on how much can be kept in the account.

  • Interest rate: This can vary depending on the account type e.g instant access accounts generally have lower rates compared to other savings accounts.

  • Introductory offers: Attractive interest rates may only be for a set period, before dropping significantly e.g. 5% for the first 12 months.

  • Penalties: You may be charged for withdrawing funds from your internet savings account, e.g moving cash from a 5 year fixed savings account before the term ends.

Check the terms and conditions, this will allow you to work out if an account is right for you.

Shop around and compare accounts to find the best online savings account for you

Think about what you want from a savings account before comparing products offered by different providers.

Once you know this look for an online savings account that meets your criteria and offers the highest interest rate.

Online savings accounts FAQ's

Explore savings guides

See more guides

Can you still get a decent return on your savings?

It is tougher than ever to make money from your savings, but you could get a better return if you expand your search for interest. Here are your options.

Read More

Are ISAs still worth it?

Whether you have a cash ISA or are thinking of getting one, you should consider if it's still a good place for your money. Here is how to work out if ISAs are still worth saving into.

Read More

What's the best place for your money?

Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially when rates are so low. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.

Read More

Why compare savings accounts deals with money.co.uk?

Comparing savings accounts could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest fees and rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Savings Comparison

1 year fixed rate bonds

5 year fixed rate bonds

Branch savings accounts

Cash ISA transfer


Cash ISAs for over 60s

Junior ISA

Lifetime ISA

Monthly interest savings account

online savings accounts

Regular saver cash ISAs

Regular savings accounts

Self select ISA

Last updated: 18 February, 2022