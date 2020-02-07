How does an online savings account differ from traditional one?

The main differences is online savings account or internet savings account can be managed over the internet at any time, which can be convenient if you are unable to visit a branch.

Providers of online savings account also claim they offer better rates compared to traditional accounts.

How to find the right online savings account

When looking for the best online savings account, think about:

The interest rate

How often you need to access your money

Knowing this makes it easier to find the right account for you.

Check the types of online savings accounts available

There are several types online accounts, including:

Instant access : You can pay in or withdraw money at any time.

Regular savings : Requires depositing a set amount regularly. Interest rates and access depend on the provider and how the account is managed.

Fixed rate : Your money is locked for a set period, normally 1-5 years.

ISAs: A tax free way of saving where no tax is paid on the interest you earn. You have an annual allowance that limits how much you can save in an ISA, which can vary depending on the type of ISA you hold e.g. Cash ISA, Junior ISA, Lifetime ISA.

Which savings account should you choose?

Things to check before you get an online savings account

Before you apply, look out for: