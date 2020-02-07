How does savings interest and tax work?

It is money you earn in return for holding your savings in an account. The amount of interest you earn is set by the rate offered by your savings account.

For example, if you have £1,000 in a 1 year fixed bond paying at rate of 2%, the savings interest you earn will be £20 over the year (2% of £1,000 = £20).

This table shows the difference between the interest you would earn on £5,000 over 5 years if you chose to compound interest or have your interest paid to another account:

Monthly interest : This is when you have your interest paid on a monthly basis. This method may work well if you want to receive your savings interest as a regular source of income.

Annual interest : This is when your interest is paid once a year; either on a set date or on the maturity date of the account.

Compound interest : This is when you earn interest on the interest you have already received from your savings. You lose this if your interest is paid into another account.

What types of interest are there?

If it is taxable

How much you can pay in

How often interest is paid out

There are many things that affect the amount of interest your savings account will pay, such as:

Based on the table above, if you had your interest paid monthly you would have £12.50 paid to you each month.

When you get paid your interest monthly, your annual interest will be the same each year as long as the interest rate remains the same.

Do you pay tax on savings?

Yes, but you do not need to pay tax on all of the interest you make on your savings if you qualify for a starting rate for savings, personal savings allowance or personal allowance.

What is the starting rate for savings?

If you earn under £17,500 in other (non-interest) income, you will qualify for a starting rate for savings. This provides an initial buffer before you begin to eat into your personal savings allowance. It is currently set at £5000 for the 2020/21 tax year.

For every £1 you earn from other income over the personal allowance of £12,500, your starting rate for savings decreases by £1.

That means that if you earn £12,500 from other income, your savings income will not eat into your personal savings allowance unless it exceeds £5,000.

If you earn £15,000 per year from other income, your starting rate for savings will be £2,500.

What is the personal savings allowance?

It is an allowance that lets you earn a set amount of interest from your savings without paying any tax.

Basic rate taxpayers can earn £1,000 worth of interest before paying tax on their savings

Higher rate taxpayers can earn £500 worth of interest before paying tax on their savings

Additional rate taxpayers will not have a personal savings allowance

The personal savings allowance is in addition to any other allowance that you may be entitled to.

What is the personal allowance?

It lets you earn a set amount of money each tax year before you have to pay tax on your earnings, including your savings interest.

In the 2020/21 tax year, you have a personal allowance that lets you earn up to £12,500 without paying any tax.

This means that you will only pay tax on savings interest if it exceeds your starting rate for savings and personal savings allowance and your total income exceeds your personal allowance.