Why should you get a business savings account?

If your business has a large amount of surplus cash currently sitting in your business account then you may want to look for a business savings account to get a better return on your funds.

That way if the unexpected happened, such a loss in sales, a loss of a key team member, or even a pandemic, you would have the necessary funds to get by till things improve.

What do I need to know about business savings accounts?

With a business savings account, you can usually find a higher interest rate than with a standard business current account. This means they will offer a better return on your business's cash reserves.

When considering the type of business savings account you need, make sure to think about when you will need those funds, and how you would want to access the money.