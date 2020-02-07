The UK regions getting the best return on their council tax

The 10 regions in England getting the best return on their council tax

With this in mind, our finance experts have conducted a study to find out which UK regions were getting the most from their council tax.

But does a lower bill always mean you’re getting good value for money? With varying public service standards across the UK, the return you get on your council tax fees can fluctuate wildly depending on the area you live in.

The cost of council tax varies considerably from location to location, on top of the eight different bands used to separate costs inside each local authority.

The 10 regions in England getting the worst return on their council tax

Kensington & Chelsea took the penultimate place in our top 10 thanks to their outstanding education score of 9.86. Our list is completed by Trafford, which received a final rating of 4.30.

Following Merton in our rankings is Bolton, which became the second Greater Manchester entry in our top 10, achieving a final score of 4.34. With an excellent road maintenance score of 9.06, West Berkshire finished eighth with a 4.32 rating.

Merton, Bolton, West Berkshire, Kensington & Chelsea, and Trafford make up the rest of our top 10. With a final score of 4.53, Merton took the sixth spot thanks largely to its superb scores in the categories of education, fire services, and social care.

Bromley continued the London dominance at the top of our list. With a final rating of 4.63, the south eastern Borough achieved brilliant scores in the categories of education, social care, and fire services. Despite an impressive final score, Bromley was prevented from an even higher placement by a household recycling score of 4.62 and an average council tax cost of £1692.

With a final rating of 4.68, Westminster is the second London borough to feature in our top five. Like Wandsworth, the home of parliament combined a perfect score of 10 for fire services with an impressive education rating. Despite receiving alarmingly low scores for crime, household recycling and social care, Westminster’s study-lowest council tax cost of £829 ensured that it still ranked high.

With more than 97% of its schools rated as either good or outstanding by Ofsted, third-placed Windsor & Maidenhead had one of the best education scores in our study. The Berkshire towns received solid scores in most categories, including a household recycling score of 7.95 and a fire service rating of 7.5.

A town famed for rugby league as well as its phenomenal pies, Wigan can now count excellent council tax services among its many virtues. With an outstanding road maintenance score of 9.61 alongside high scores for social care, fire services and household recycling, the greater Manchester town received a final rating of 5.03. Though Wigan’s overall performance score was far better than Wandworth’s, the North West town’s high average council tax cost of £1,678 prevented it from topping our table.

With a final score of 7.85, Wandsworth stormed to the top of our list. With a perfect fire service score of 10 based on an average response time of 6 minutes and 32 seconds, the south London borough also received impressive scores for education and social care. While other areas in our list recorded higher average scores for services, Wandsworth's exceptional average council tax cost of £845 a year ensured that it provided better value for money than its rivals.

Looking at the average cost of council tax for band D properties, alongside key metrics such as crime, education, road maintenance, and hospital waiting times, we gave each council jurisdiction in England, Scotland, and Wales an average score out of 10 to find out which places were getting the best return on their council tax.

1. Great Yarmouth

The Norfolk town of Great Yarmouth took the unwanted first spot on our list of poor performers. With a string of terrible scores including 0.13 for social care combined with a substantial average council tax of £1,940 a year, the East Anglian town received a worryingly low final score of 0.76.

2. Norwich

In more concerning news for Norfolk, Norwich was found to offer the second-worst value for money to council tax payers in England. With a steep average council tax cost of £2,026, Norfolk’s most populated area received poor scores across the board, including a dire crime score of 0.31.

3. Bradford

With more than 1,200 crimes committed for every 10,000 people, Bradford was found to offer the third-worst value in our study. Receiving a dire final score of 1.13, the West Yorkshire city received a string of lowly scores in categories such as crime, education, and social care.

4. Redditch and Leicester

Finishing joint fourth on our list are Redditch and Leicester with overall scores of 1.14. With a concerning household recycling rating of 0.64, Redditch was saved from an even lower position by a respectable road maintenance score of 5.12. Leicester shared the fourth spot with Redditch thanks to its poor scores for household maintenance, crime and social care.

The remainder of our top 10 is made up of Liverpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Lincoln, Derby, and Nottingham. With extortionate council tax costs of £2,129 per annum, Liverpool placed sixth-bottom of our list with an overall score of 1.15.

Following Liverpool is Stoke-on-Trent, which finished narrowly ahead of the Merseyside city thanks to its lower council tax price and superior scores for social care and road maintenance. Next on our list is Lincoln, which ranked eighth due to its high crime rate and poor education score of 1.81.

Rounding off our bottom 10 are Derby and Nottingham, with the neighbouring cities finishing ninth and tenth with scores of 1.23 and 1.37, respectively.

The regions in Scotland getting the best return on their council tax

1. The Orkney Islands

Alongside its picturesque views and stunning sandstone cliffs, the Orkney Islands can also boast the best returns for council taxpayers in Scotland. With perfect scores when it comes to road maintenance and crime, the Orkney Islands received an outstanding final score of 7.65.

2. The Shetland Islands

With an overall score of 6.78, the Shetland Islands continued the off shore trend at the top of our list. An area revered by birdwatchers as a home to an array of rare species, Shetland received excellent scores of 9.68 in the categories of household waste and crime.

3. Angus

With solid scores in every category, Angus was found to be the region that offered the third-best return on council tax in Scotland. The historic county received one of the highest household recycling scores on our list, with a recycling percentage of 71.88% contributing to a stellar final rating of 6.68.

At the other end of our table Clackmannanshire, Stirling and Renfrewshire were found to be the three worst value places for council tax in Scotland. With an appalling household recycling percentage of 0.05%, Clackmannanshire finished bottom with an overall score of 1.81.

Despite receiving poor scores across the board, Stirling just missed out on the bottom spot thanks to a slightly improved crime score of 4.84. Stirling was followed by Renfrewshire, which was found to offer the third-worst value with a score of 1.96.

The regions in Wales getting the best return on their council tax

1. Bridgend

With a final score of 4.17, Bridgend was found to be the place that offered the best return on council tax in Wales. The Mid Glamorgan town combined a perfect score of 10 for fire services, with a string of impressive figures in the categories of education, crime, and household recycling.

2. Vale of Glamorgan

With just 569 instances of crime per 10,000 people, Vale of Glamorgan had one of the best crime scores in our study (9.47), seeing it sit happily in second place. Though it received similarly high scores for fire services and household recycling, the southeastern borough’s score of 0 for education significantly damaged its chances of taking the top spot.

3. Cardiff

Rounding off our top three is Cardiff, which received a final value score of 3.71. With perfect ratings for education and fire services, the Welsh capital had its ranking compromised by an abysmal score of 0 for household recycling and an alarming 2.11 crime rating.

Denbighshire, Wrexham, and Blaenau Gwent took the bottom places in our Welsh list. With scores as low as 0 for education and 0.53 for crime, Denbighshire is cut adrift at the bottom of our table with a final score of 1.17.

With a final rating of 2.11, Wrexham followed Denbighshire as the place to offer the second-worst return to council taxpayers in Wales. Despite receiving poor scores in most categories, the market town was saved from last place by a stellar score of 7.62 for education.

Completing our trio at the bottom is Blaenau Gwent, with the southeast borough having its score damaged by a steep average council tax price of £2078. Despite excellent scores for fire services and road maintenance, Blaenau Gwent scored terribly in the categories of education, household recycling, and crime.

How to find out if you’re paying too much for your council tax?

While moving house to a new area might be a bit of an extreme reaction to a high council tax bill, there are plenty of things you can do to lower your bill without relocating. As the cost of living continues to rise, it’s worth checking the below to make sure you’re not needlessly overpaying on council tax.

Check with your neighbours

Compare your council tax band with neighbouring properties of a similar size and style. If your house landed in a higher band, you may have good grounds for appeal. Relevant information could also be obtained online: England (Valuation Office Agency), Scotland (Scottish Assessors' Association.)

Carry out a 1991 valuation check

To find out the value of your house in 1991, enter your property price at the last valuation into a house price valuation tool such asNationwide’s. Next, compare this with thetax bands introduced in 1991. If you find yourself in a higher band than you should be, you could appeal it.

See if you are eligible for a council tax discount