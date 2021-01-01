Start by comparing as many accounts as possible by following these three tips:

Look for the best interest rate: The higher the rate the more interest you will earn Check the withdrawal rules: Some fixed rate bonds charge you for withdrawing early or restrict your access completely, so check the terms and conditions before opening Make sure the account you choose is protected: Most companies protect your funds up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or have their own compensation schemes to cover you

If you are happy to leave your money untouched for at least five years then you could speak to an independent financial advisor to discuss all your long term savings options.

How do a fixed rate bonds work?

As the name term implies, 5 year fixed rate bonds tie your money up for five years from the date you open the account, and cannot be accessed until the maturity date.

For example, if you open a 5 year fixed term bond on 30th March 2017, you will have to wait until 30th March 2022 before you can access your money again.

Most fixed rate bonds will charge you an interest penalty if you try to withdraw your money, and you will be expected to close the whole bond down.

There are also limited issue bonds that have a set maturity date regardless of when you open the account.

How much money do you need to open 5 year fixed rate bonds?

You can open five year fixed rate bonds for as little as £10, but most require you to deposit a much larger amount to get started. Our comparison table above shows you how much you need to open each fixed rate bond.

Some bonds let you add more money for a set time, like 14 or 20 days after you open it, but others only allow one opening deposit, so if you want the flexibility to add more funds over time, a fixed bond may not be the best option for you.

Five year fixed rate bond FAQs

Q Can I make withdrawals from a five year bond? A Most bonds do not let you take any money out, and those that do often charge you an interest penalty. Find out more in this guide. Q Are five year bonds tax free? A No, but if you are a basic rate taxpayer you can earn up to £1,000 of savings interest tax free, or £500 if you are a higher rate taxpayer. Q Can I have more than one five year bond? A Yes, but make sure you keep some money accessible in case of an emergency. Read this guide for help choosing the right savings account. Q Is the interest added to my bond or another account? A You can usually choose how your interest is paid out, but most add the interest to your bond annually and at the end of the term. Q Can I get a five year bond that pays interest monthly? A Yes, most fixed rate bonds let you have your interest paid out monthly or annually. Make sure you check the terms and conditions before you apply. Q Can I open a five year bond if I have bad credit? A Yes, your credit record is not checked when you open a fixed rate bond. If you need help choosing the right savings account, read this guide. Q What is AER? A It is the Annual Equivalent Rate which tells you how much interest you will actually get paid until the end of the term of your chosen fixed rate bond.

About our 5 year fixed rate bonds comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include every five year fixed rate bond. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Further Information