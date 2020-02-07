<Prepaid Cards

Compare our prepaid Mastercard deals

These prepaid cards can be used wherever you see the MasterCard sign so you can pay for goods and services almost anywhere.

  • Earn cashback and rewards
  • Improve your credit rating
  • Compare prepaid Mastercard from top providers
View our prepaid card deals
Ad
thinkmoney Prepaid Card

Take control of your finances with thinkmoney's smart budgeting tool. By keeping your bills money aside, you can pay your bills on time and watch your credit score rise.

View Deal

Compare prepaid Mastercard's deals from top providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Currensea logo
Suits Me
thinkmoney-prepaid-bank-accounts
cashplusbank.prepaid-bank-accounts
Pockit-prepaid-bank-accounts
CardOneMoney
FairFX
Post Office
Revolut logo
Wise logo

How to compare and get a prepaid Mastercard

1

Compare cards

Use our prepaid card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.

2

Check the eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card, and have proof of ID.

3

Apply for the card you want

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.

4

Start using your prepaid card

Once you receive the card and your PIN, start to use and manage your prepaid card.

Prepaid Mastercard deals

15 results found, sorted by affiliated products. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Suits Me Premium Card
Administration fee
£9.97 then £4.97 a month
UK transactions
Free
UK ATM withdrawals
£1.25
Load charges
Bank transfer: free, Paypoint: £0.99 + 2.6%
Suits Me Premium Card
No credit checks or hidden fees or charges. Open an account in minutes and get instant access to your current account with the ability to set up bank transfers, direct debits and standing orders. Includes a free contactless Mastercard debit card.
Must have a UK address and be aged 18 or over.
Eligibility
Minimum Age18 years
See deal
Suits Me Premium Plus Card
Administration fee
£9.97 then £9.97 a month
UK transactions
Free
UK ATM withdrawals
£1.12
Load charges
Bank transfer: free, Paypoint: £0.50 + 2.6%
Suits Me Premium Plus Card
No credit checks. Open an account in minutes and get instant access to your current account with the ability to set up bank transfers, direct debits and standing orders. Includes a free contactless Mastercard debit card. 4 free UK ATM withdrawals a month.
Must have a UK address and be aged 18 or over.
Eligibility
Minimum Age18 years
See deal
Pockit Prepaid Mastercard®
Administration fee
£1.99 a month
UK transactions
Free
UK ATM withdrawals
£0.99
Load charges
Bank transfer: free, debit card: free, Paypoint: £1.49
Pockit Prepaid Mastercard®
Get a prepaid contactless Mastercard and current account in minutes. Top up £10 and get free card delivery and 1st debit card load free. No credit checks or penalty fees. Send and receive money, use Direct Debits and ATMs.
Must have a verified UK address and be aged 18 or over. T&Cs apply.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Minimum Age18 years
Additional Cardholders Minimum Age13 years
See deal

Compare another type of prepaid card

How to find a prepaid MasterCard

This comparison only includes prepaid MasterCards. Use it to find a card, check what fees it comes with and then apply through the provider's website.

Here is how to apply for the prepaid card you choose

What are prepaid MasterCards?

Prepaid cards work like credit or debit cards, but you can only spend money you have already added onto their balance.

MasterCard is the company that processes the transactions on your card when you buy anything with it or withdraw cash.

Most prepaid cards use either MasterCard or Visa to process its transactions. That company's logo is printed on the card.

The main difference is if you use your card abroad because the exchange rates are set by Visa or MasterCard. You can check MasterCard's exchange rates here.

You do not get your card from Visa or MasterCard. A card provider handles your application, sends you the card and deals with you as a customer.

Where can you use a prepaid MasterCard?

You can use a prepaid MasterCard almost anywhere that accepts MasterCard payments. This includes millions of cash machines and businesses that take card payments all over the world.

But there are some transactions you cannot use a prepaid card for, like self service petrol stations.

How to pick a card

The best card for you might not be a MasterCard. Compare prepaid cards from both Visa and MasterCard to work out which is best.

Use our prepaid card comparison to find one. This includes cards from MasterCard and Visa that let you spend in pounds sterling.

Find the cheapest card by checking the fees set by the provider, which can include charges for:

  • Buying the card

  • Keeping your account open (charged monthly or annually)

  • Adding funds onto the card

  • Buying anything with your card

  • Withdrawing cash

  • Spending abroad

Some cards are free for some transactions, e.g. some come without fees for using them abroad or withdrawing cash.

You can also get cards designed for spending abroad or for your business.

How to choose the best prepaid card for you

Prepaid MasterCard FAQs

About our prepaid cards comparison

Explore prepaid cards guides

See more guides

Young man shopping online

Should you get a prepaid card?

Prepaid cards come with several pros and cons, but they could be the best way of spending for you. Here is how to work out if you should get a prepaid card.

Read More
Woman holding a credit card while using a laptop

What are prepaid cards?

You can use a prepaid card to buy things online or in person, and you could get one without a credit check. Here is how they work and how to get one.

Read More
Family shopping and paying with a card

How to use a prepaid card

Once you have your new prepaid card, you can start using it to buy things and pay bills. Here is how to use and manage your account.

Read More

Why compare prepaid card deals with money.co.uk?

Comparing prepaid cards could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest fees and rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Prepaid Card Comparison

Joint prepaid cards

Pay as you go credit cards

Prepaid Dollar cards

Prepaid Euro cards

Last updated: 23 February, 2022