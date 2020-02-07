These prepaid cards can be used wherever you see the MasterCard sign so you can pay for goods and services almost anywhere.
1
Compare cards
Use our prepaid card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
2
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card, and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
4
Start using your prepaid card
Once you receive the card and your PIN, start to use and manage your prepaid card.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Additional Cardholders Minimum Age
|13 years
This comparison only includes prepaid MasterCards. Use it to find a card, check what fees it comes with and then apply through the provider's website.
Here is how to apply for the prepaid card you choose
Prepaid cards work like credit or debit cards, but you can only spend money you have already added onto their balance.
MasterCard is the company that processes the transactions on your card when you buy anything with it or withdraw cash.
Most prepaid cards use either MasterCard or Visa to process its transactions. That company's logo is printed on the card.
The main difference is if you use your card abroad because the exchange rates are set by Visa or MasterCard. You can check MasterCard's exchange rates here.
You do not get your card from Visa or MasterCard. A card provider handles your application, sends you the card and deals with you as a customer.
You can use a prepaid MasterCard almost anywhere that accepts MasterCard payments. This includes millions of cash machines and businesses that take card payments all over the world.
But there are some transactions you cannot use a prepaid card for, like self service petrol stations.
The best card for you might not be a MasterCard. Compare prepaid cards from both Visa and MasterCard to work out which is best.
Use our prepaid card comparison to find one. This includes cards from MasterCard and Visa that let you spend in pounds sterling.
Find the cheapest card by checking the fees set by the provider, which can include charges for:
Buying the card
Keeping your account open (charged monthly or annually)
Adding funds onto the card
Buying anything with your card
Withdrawing cash
Spending abroad
Some cards are free for some transactions, e.g. some come without fees for using them abroad or withdrawing cash.
You can also get cards designed for spending abroad or for your business.
Yes, they can be used worldwide. Travel prepaid cards are usually cheaper to use if they hold the currency you want to spend in.
18 for some cards, but if you're younger you could get a card with parental permission. Some providers issue cards to anyone over 6 years old.
No, Section 75 only protects credit cards. But the Chargeback scheme could help you get your money back if something goes wrong with a transaction.
Yes, some let you take out additional cards for other people, e.g. family or friends. They can only spend the money added to their own card.
