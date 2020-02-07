How to find a prepaid MasterCard

Use it to find a card, check what fees it comes with and then apply through the provider's website.

Here is how to apply for the prepaid card you choose

What are prepaid MasterCards?

Prepaid cards work like credit or debit cards, but you can only spend money you have already added onto their balance.

MasterCard is the company that processes the transactions on your card when you buy anything with it or withdraw cash.

Most prepaid cards use either MasterCard or Visa to process its transactions. That company's logo is printed on the card.

The main difference is if you use your card abroad because the exchange rates are set by Visa or MasterCard. You can check MasterCard's exchange rates here.

You do not get your card from Visa or MasterCard. A card provider handles your application, sends you the card and deals with you as a customer.

Where can you use a prepaid MasterCard?

You can use a prepaid MasterCard almost anywhere that accepts MasterCard payments. This includes millions of cash machines and businesses that take card payments all over the world.

But there are some transactions you cannot use a prepaid card for, like self service petrol stations.

How to pick a card

The best card for you might not be a MasterCard. Compare prepaid cards from both Visa and MasterCard to work out which is best.

Use our prepaid card comparison to find one. This includes cards from MasterCard and Visa that let you spend in pounds sterling.

Find the cheapest card by checking the fees set by the provider, which can include charges for:

Buying the card

Keeping your account open (charged monthly or annually)

Adding funds onto the card

Buying anything with your card

Withdrawing cash

Spending abroad

Some cards are free for some transactions, e.g. some come without fees for using them abroad or withdrawing cash.

You can also get cards designed for spending abroad or for your business.

