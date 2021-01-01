Use this comparison to find the best one to use in the USA. It only includes prepaid cards that can hold a balance in US dollars.

You can get two types of prepaid cards in dollars:

Single currency cards : These keep your balance in dollars. If you spend in countries that use a different currency, it will exchange your dollars to the local currency.

Multi currency cards: These let you keep several different balances on your card in different currencies (e.g. $150, €100 and 10,000 Japanese yen on the same card).

What exchange rate do you get?

The exchange rate affects how many dollars you get when you top up your prepaid card.

For example, if you load £500 onto your card:

With an exchange rate of 1.2 dollars to the pound you get $600

With an exchange rate of 1.3 dollars to the pound you get $650

Prepaid cards that hold their balance in pounds sterling convert the amount to dollars every time you spend on them. You could get a different exchange rate every time, so you never know how much the balance on your card is worth in dollars.

But the cards in this comparison convert your money into dollars when you add it. This means you know the exchange rate used and your card's exact dollar balance.

Compare the rates before you choose a prepaid card. They can change several times a day, but a provider that offers competitive exchange rates could save you money.

What other costs are there?

As well as the exchange rate, you may have to pay the following charges on your prepaid card:

A fee to buy the card

A monthly or annual fee for keeping the account open

Cash withdrawal fees

Transaction fees when you pay for anything on the card

Loading fees when you add money onto the card

Some cards also have fees for withdrawing cash or making purchases outside the UK. But some of the cards in this comparison do not charge fees in countries that use the US dollar.

Dollar prepaid card FAQs

Q Can I use my prepaid card in America? A Yes, American retailers usually accept MasterCard and Visa prepaid cards. Travel prepaid cards are usually cheaper to use in USA if they hold dollars. Q Can I withdraw cash abroad? A Yes, you can use a prepaid card in a cash machine outside the UK. But some cards come with fees for this. Q What currencies can my card hold? A All of the cards on this table can hold a balance in dollars. Some are multi currency cards, which let you load other currencies onto them too. Q Can I use my prepaid card in the UK? A Yes, they can be used to pay or withdraw cash in the UK. There may be fees or even an exchange rate if your card only holds dollars. Q Who sets the exchange rate? A This depends on the company that processes the transactions (Visa or MasterCard) and your card provider, who may take a cut too. Q Can I make international payments? A Yes, some providers let you send or receive money from abroad through your online account.

About our prepaid cards comparison