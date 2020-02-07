There are two types of prepaid cards in dollars:

Use this comparison to find the best prepaid dollar card to use in the USA. You’ll only see prepaid cards that can hold a balance in US dollars in this table.

How to find a prepaid card in US dollars

These let you load your card with pounds. That means you can spend in all types of different currencies.

These let you keep several different balances on your card in different currencies. For example, your card might hold $150, €100 and 10,000 Japanese yen all at once.

These keep your balance in dollars. If you spend in countries that use a different currency, the card will exchange your dollars to the local currency.

What exchange rate do you get?

The exchange rate can vary over time depending several external economic factors. That. means the exchange rate you get today, may not be the be the same you get in future.

At what point is the currency exchanged with pre paid dollar cards?

Some prepaid cards hold the balance in pounds sterling. These convert the amount to dollars every time you spend on them. You could get a different exchange rate every time, so you never know how much the balance on your card is worth in dollars.

But the cards in this our pre paid dollar cards comparison convert your money into dollars when you add it onto the card. This means you know the exchange rate used and your card's exact dollar balance before you go away.

Compare the rates before you choose a prepaid card. They can change several times a day, but choosing a provider that offers competitive exchange rates will save you money.