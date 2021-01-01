Last updated: 16 September 2020

Yes. Pet insurance with dental cover can pay the cost of:

Fixing damage to teeth caused by an accident

Treating an abscess or broken tooth

Teeth removal or extraction if they cannot be treated

Illness or disease that directly damages your pet's teeth or gums

Most insurers do not pay for routine care, like teeth cleaning. Pet insurance that covers dental also does not usually cover problems which can be prevented by you, like gum disease.

This comparison only includes providers offering pet insurance that covers dental care. Use it to get as many quotes as possible to find the pet insurance with dental cover you need for your pet.

Do you need pet insurance including dental?

Dental treatment for your cat or dog can cost hundreds of pounds, but pet insurance that covers dental can pay the cost. You need to choose the right type of pet insurance with dental cover, as this affects what you can claim for:

Accident only : This only covers damage to your pet's teeth caused by accidents. This is usually cheapest but it does not cover abscesses or illnesses.

Time limited : This covers you for a set period of time, usually 12 months. If your pet needs ongoing treatment, you will need to pay for this yourself once the 12 months are up.

Maximum benefit : This covers your pet up to a set limit per condition, e.g. £6,000. Once you have claimed up to this limit, you will not be able to make any more claims for this condition.

Lifetime: This is the most comprehensive level of cover because the set cover limit renews every year. It costs more, but it means that any ongoing problems are covered for your pet's life.

Compare quotes for pet insurance that covers dental online and check the maximum dental cover limits, so you get the best price for the cover you need.

How to save money

You can save money on your pet insurance by:

Getting multi pet cover : If you have more than one pet, you could save on your pet insurance by taking out multi pet cover. Here is how to insure multiple pets at once.

Paying in full : Insurers charge an interest rate if you pay for your policy in monthly instalments. Pay for your insurance up front with a debit or credit card instead.

Buying online : Most insurers offer discounts if you take out cover direct through their website. Buy your policy online by following the links in this comparison.

Picking a higher excess: A higher voluntary excess can save you money on your premium, but make sure you can afford to pay it if you need to claim.

