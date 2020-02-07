What is pension auto enrolment?

Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.

What is auto enrolment?

It is when you are put into a workplace pension automatically.

Automatic enrolment was introduced in October 2012 and requires employers to provide a workplace pension for their eligible employees.

The auto enrolment process has already started for larger companies first, followed by smaller companies with the aim of enrolling all eligible employees by April, 2019.

How does it work?

If you are an 'eligible employee' you will automatically start paying into a workplace pension set-up by your employer, who will also make a contribution on your behalf.

The government will also contribute a percentage towards your pension as a tax relief.

The date your employer starts auto enrolment is called the staging date.

You can use your PAYE (Pay As You Earn) reference, to find out when your employers staging date is by visiting The Pensions Regulator website.

Where can you find your PAYE reference?

This is found on your payslip, or you can ask your payroll department.

Do you qualify?

Only if you are an 'eligible employee'. This means you are:

At least 22 years old

Working in the UK

Earning a minimum of £10,000 each year

Not paying into a workplace pension already

Not yet at the state pension age (find out your pension age here)

Within 6 weeks of your staging date you will be given a document from your employer, which will include:

Your personal details, e.g. name, address Which pension you have been enrolled into The amount you will pay The amount your employer will pay Information on opting-out of the pension A declaration of compliance

The declaration of compliance lets you know your employer has correctly followed their employer duties in setting up your pension.

If you do not get one, make sure you ask your employer or contact The Pensions Regulator.

What if you do not qualify?

There are two main reasons why you may not qualify for auto enrolment:

You do not meet the eligibility criteria You already pay into a workplace pension which meets the government's standards

You can still ask your employer to let you:

Opt-into the auto enrolment pension scheme. Even if you are not eligible for automatic enrolment, you may still be able to join. Your employer will also have to make a contribution if you are added.

Pay into a separate pension scheme if you cannot opt in. Your employer does not need to make any contributions if you do this.

Alternatively, you could speak to an independent financial advisor and set up a private pension on your own.

Do you have to auto enrol?

No, while you will be automatically enrolled if you are eligible, you can choose to cancel your enrolment after the staging date. This is known as 'opting out'.

To opt out, you must complete an 'opt-out form' and give it back to your employer.

The earlier you decide to opt out, the better the chance of getting the money you paid in back, for example:

Opt out within first month: You will get all of your contributions back in full.

Opt out after first month: It is unlikely you will get your money back until you reach your retirement age, however this depends on the pension scheme your employer enrols you onto.