What does auto enrolment mean for your business?

Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.

What is auto enrolment?

If you employ at least one person, you may have to enrol them into a workplace pension, under the Pensions Act 2008. This is known as 'automatic enrolment'.

The date you have to start enrolling your employees will depend on the size of your business. This is known as the 'staging date'.

Do you have to offer a pension?

If you employ workers you have to set up a workplace pension for them, however there are some exceptions. These will depend on whether you:

Run your own business Employ people in your home (e.g. cleaners, personal care assistant etc)

If you run your own business

You are required by law to enrol your workers into a workplace pension scheme, but not every employee will be eligible.

Find out how to deal with your employees that are not eligible.

If you employ people in your home

If you pay people to work for you at your home, you have to enrol them into a workplace pension if they meet the qualifying criteria. These can include cleaners, gardeners, nannies or personal care assistants.

If you pay an agency, rather than paying the worker directly they will be responsible for enrolling them into a pension.

What if you do not have any employees?

You do not need to follow the new employer's duties if:

You are a sole director with no other staff

Your business only has director's, none of which have an employment contract

Your business only has directors and only one of them has an employment contract

Your business has either; ceased trading, gone into liquidation or been dissolved

How much will it cost?

The amount you pay will be a percentage of your employees' qualifying earnings.

To work out your employees' qualifying earnings, you need to deduct the qualifying threshold for pensions (this is £6,240 a year in the 2020/21 tax year) from their yearly salary.

Example: a salary of £30,000 would have £6,240 deducted, leaving £19,124. This means the qualifying earnings is £23,760 and you will base your contributions on this figure.

Your contribution will be deducted from your employee's gross earnings, so your national insurance bill should be reduced as a result.

There is also a tax relief from the government. This will help bump up your employees' total pension contribution each year.