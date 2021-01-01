If you have a UK based current account, you have two options:

Use an international money transfer company

Send a bank transfer to Russia, also known as SWIFT

This comparison shows you the costs of using a money transfer company to transfer to Russia.

To find out the cost of sending money through your bank, contact them and ask what their SWIFT fee is.

What is an international money transfer to Russia?

It is a specialist service that lets you send money abroad without going to your bank.

Most money transfer companies let you transfer money to Russia 24 hours a day. However, transfers made on the weekend are usually processed the next working day.

This is still more flexible than using your bank, which usually only lets you send money during working hours (e.g. 9am - 5am).

How to transfer money to a Russian bank account

Depending on the company you choose, you could:

Send a one-off transfer : This is the standard way to send money to Russia, allowing you to send one transfer when you want to.

Set up regular transfers: This option could save you money if you plan on sending money to Russia several times over the next 6 to 12 month.

Check with each company to see if they offer these services, then compare the costs between them to find the cheapest option.

Money transfer to Russia FAQs

Q How long does an international money transfer to Russia take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money to Russia through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Yes, some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Russia comparison