Sending money to Pakistan is simple. You just need to compare exchanges rates and transfer costs from as many transfer companies as possible to find the cheapest deal.
Most do not advertise their exchange rates online, so you need to complete their online form to get a personalised quote by email. Your quote will include:
The amount you want to transfer
The exchange rate offered
Any charges for sending your money to Pakistan
Most companies give you a better exchange rate if you transfer a large amount of money, such as £5,000 or more.
Here is how international money transfers work
What happens next?
After you get a quote, there are three ways you can send money to Pakistan:
Online
By phone
By visiting an agent in a branch
Use this comparison to find a transfer company that offers the transfer method you prefer.
How long does a transfer take?
It usually takes up to five working days for your money to arrive in Pakistan, but it can take up to two weeks with some companies.
If you need your money to arrive quicker, most transfer companies offer a next day transfer service but usually charge an extra fee for it.
Check the timescales with your transfer company before you send your money.
Why use this type of transfer?
Using an international money transfer service is usually cheaper than sending money through your bank. You can use this type of transfer for things like:
Buying a property in Pakistan
Paying for your child's education abroad
Sending money to a family member or friend
Transfer companies can also offer more services, such as a regular payment facility which lets you set up multiple transfers over a set period of time.
Money transfer to Pakistan FAQs
How long does an international money transfer to Pakistan take?
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Can I transfer money to Pakistan through my bank?
Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here.
Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later?
Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates?
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Can I transfer money to an account in another name?
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Are money transfers FCA regulated?
Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.
About our money transfers to Pakistan comparison
Who do we include in this comparison?
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Pakistan. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
How do we make money from our comparison?
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.