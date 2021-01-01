Sending money to Pakistan is simple. You just need to compare exchanges rates and transfer costs from as many transfer companies as possible to find the cheapest deal.

Most do not advertise their exchange rates online, so you need to complete their online form to get a personalised quote by email. Your quote will include:

The amount you want to transfer

The exchange rate offered

Any charges for sending your money to Pakistan

Most companies give you a better exchange rate if you transfer a large amount of money, such as £5,000 or more.

Here is how international money transfers work

What happens next?

After you get a quote, there are three ways you can send money to Pakistan:

Online

By phone

By visiting an agent in a branch

Use this comparison to find a transfer company that offers the transfer method you prefer.

How long does a transfer take?

It usually takes up to five working days for your money to arrive in Pakistan, but it can take up to two weeks with some companies.

If you need your money to arrive quicker, most transfer companies offer a next day transfer service but usually charge an extra fee for it.

Check the timescales with your transfer company before you send your money.

Why use this type of transfer?

Using an international money transfer service is usually cheaper than sending money through your bank. You can use this type of transfer for things like:

Buying a property in Pakistan

Paying for your child's education abroad

Sending money to a family member or friend

Transfer companies can also offer more services, such as a regular payment facility which lets you set up multiple transfers over a set period of time.

Money transfer to Pakistan FAQs

Q How long does an international money transfer to Pakistan take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money to Pakistan through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Pakistan comparison