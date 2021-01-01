The best deal will come from the international money transfer company that charges you the least to send money to Mauritius from the UK.

For example, if you want to send 10,000 Mauritian rupees, the amount you pay in pounds could vary depending on the exchange rate you get and any transfer fees.

Get quotes from as many transfer companies as possible and compare how much it costs you to send the same amount of money to Mauritius.

What to look out for

When you apply for a quote you will need to complete an online form, which will tell the transfer company:

How much you want to send : Either in pounds or Mauritian rupees

When you want to send the money: Either the same day or a later date

They will then send you a tailored quote by email, which tells you:

The exchange rate

How much your transfer costs in pounds

If there are any transfer charges

Most transfer companies do not charge to transfer abroad, but some might if you need the money to arrive the same day.

Is it cheaper than using your bank?

It is usually cheaper to send money through a specialist money transfer company because:

1. Banks and building societies have higher fees, with some charging up to £40 per transfer. 2. They specialise in the foreign exchange markets giving them access to better rates which they pass onto you.

Transfer companies can also send money abroad faster, taking only three to seven days, but banks and building societies could take weeks.

Money transfer to Mauritius FAQs

Q How long does an international money transfer to Mauritius take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money to Mauritius through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Mauritius comparison