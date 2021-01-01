To find the best money transfer deal you have to take two things into account:
The exchange rate: The higher the rate the better the deal is likely to be, for example, a rate of 1.2 gives you €1.20 for every pound, but 1.22 gives you €1.22.
The transfer fee: Most transfer companies do not charge to send your money abroad, but those that do will make it clear in their quotes.
This comparison shows you how much each company charges for transferring money.
How does it work?
After you find the best quote, you can send your money by:
Giving them the details of the account you are sending money to
Using a bank transfer or card payment to send your money
When the transfer company sends your money, they convert the currency for you.
What ways can you transfer?
You could send money to Germany:
Online
Over the phone
In branch, through an agent
Most companies only offer one or two of these transfer options, so use this comparison to find one that gives you the option you prefer.
How long does it take?
It can take three to five working days to transfer your money to Germany, and some companies offer a same day, or next day delivery for an extra fee.
Regular payments
Most transfer companies let you set up several scheduled payments in one go.
For example, you can use regular payments if you:
Want to pay into a German pension
Are paying for your child's education in Germany
Setting up a regular payment lets you agree an exchange rate at the time of your quote and send payments over a set period of time, such as each month for a year.
Money transfer to Germany FAQs
Can I transfer money to Germany through my bank?
Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here.
Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later?
Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates?
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Can I transfer to an account in another name?
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Are money transfers FCA regulated?
Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.
About our money transfers to Germany comparison
Who do we include in this comparison?
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Germany. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
How do we make money from our comparison?
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.