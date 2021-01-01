To find the best money transfer deal you have to take two things into account:

The exchange rate : The higher the rate the better the deal is likely to be, for example, a rate of 1.2 gives you €1.20 for every pound, but 1.22 gives you €1.22.

The transfer fee: Most transfer companies do not charge to send your money abroad, but those that do will make it clear in their quotes.

This comparison shows you how much each company charges for transferring money.

How does it work?

After you find the best quote, you can send your money by:

Giving them the details of the account you are sending money to

Using a bank transfer or card payment to send your money

When the transfer company sends your money, they convert the currency for you.

What ways can you transfer?

You could send money to Germany:

Online

Over the phone

In branch, through an agent

Most companies only offer one or two of these transfer options, so use this comparison to find one that gives you the option you prefer.

How long does it take?

It can take three to five working days to transfer your money to Germany, and some companies offer a same day, or next day delivery for an extra fee.

Regular payments

Most transfer companies let you set up several scheduled payments in one go.

For example, you can use regular payments if you:

Want to pay into a German pension

Are paying for your child's education in Germany

Setting up a regular payment lets you agree an exchange rate at the time of your quote and send payments over a set period of time, such as each month for a year.

Money transfer to Germany FAQs

Q Can I transfer money to Germany through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Germany comparison