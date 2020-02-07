Luxury on a budget

Luxury holidays may seem out of reach, but there are things you can do to bring the price down a little. Firstly, it goes without saying that you should shop around using comparison websites and setting up price alerts. However, always remember that you might get a better deal by contacting the hotel directly. Also, the more flexible you can be, the better, and flying from an airport slightly further away could be a savvy move. Finally, take advantage of loyalty programmes and rack up points on cheaper visits. You can then use your points to make the cost of a luxury holiday more manageable.