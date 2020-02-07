<Guides

Luxury on a budget

Now that we’re all finally enjoying travelling the world once again, you might want to make your next trip extra special. This may be by staying at a five-star hotel or dining out at a fancy restaurant.
However, not all destinations cost quite so much when it comes to enjoying the finer things in life.

Here’s a look at where will cost you the least when it comes to affordable luxury travel in some of the world’s most popular cities.

Most affordable destinations for luxury travel

1. Bangkok, Thailand

The most affordable city when it comes to affordable luxury travel is Thailand’s capital, Bangkok. Bangkok was the cheapest city for luxury car hire, as well as amongst the cheapest for the other three factors!

2. Brussels, Belgium

In second place is Brussels, Belgium. Brussels was affordable across the board, particularly when it comes to the cost of a five-star hotel (£291) and luxury car hire (£121).

Brussels is the most affordable European destination among these cities and is known for its chocolate, beer, and museums.

3. Verona, Italy

Another European destination takes third place, with Verona, Italy, being the third cheapest destination when taking a luxury holiday.

Verona has the second-cheapest average cost when it comes to booking a spa hotel, at just £164 a night. The city is perhaps best known as the setting of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”, as well as its mediaeval old town and the huge Verona Arena.

RankCityMichelin star mealFive-star hotel (one night)Luxury car hire (per day)Spa hotel (one night)Budget score /10
1Bangkok, Thailand£121£238£48£1959.49
2Brussels, Belgium£126£291£121£2218.8
3Verona, Italy£145£365£144£1647.68
4Osaka, Japan£167£242£143£1437.59
5Berlin, Germany£154£402£130£2707.42
6Frankfurt, Germany£143575£124£2537.33
7Rio de Janeiro, Brazil91502£64£5026.9
8Tokyo, Japan174330£143£2596.73
9Lisbon, Portugal139492£143£4066.47
10Dublin, Republic of Ireland102500£185£2646.04
11Athens, Greece83439£168£4345.95
11Hong Kong, Hong Kong187234£165£2075.95
13Munich, Germany185494£124£3475.78
14Stockholm, Sweden253413£100£3925.6
15Madrid Spain160589£133£3855.52
16Amsterdam, Netherland159617£144£3415.35
17Barcelona, Spain164841£129£3825.09
18Vienna, Austria156474£209£4324.48
18Florence, Italy157767£168£2914.48
20Nice, France129627£193£7013.71
20San Francisco, United States201739£143£5453.71
22Venice, Italy158910£153£7243.19
22Milan, Italy180765£160£4593.19
24Rome, Italy174968£144£6793.02
25Copenhagen, Denmark315491£187£5002.85
26London, United Kingdom155780£214£5642.84
27New York City, United States2191,057£151£1,6621.64
28Los Angeles, United States2321,205£153£9001.47
29Zürich, Switzerland1741,013£207£9921.46
30Paris, France2291,395£158£8461.38

The most affordable city for Michelin star dining

Athens, Greece - Average cost: £83

Looking at the average cost of a set menu meal for dinner at each two and three-starred Michelin restaurant, it’s Athens that comes out as the cheapest. 

Athens is only home to one two-starred restaurant, however, this establishment, Spondi, charges just €100 (£83) for a two-course meal.

On top of this, there are a further five one-star restaurants and three awarded the Bib Gourmand award.

The most affordable city for five-star accommodation

Hong Kong, Hong Kong - Average nightly cost: £234

Perhaps something of a surprise, the cheapest rate for a nightly five-star hotel stay at properties listed on Booking.com is Hong Kong, at £234.

While the cost of living is generally high for those living in Hong Kong, it seems that for luxury travellers, the opposite is true!

The most affordable city for luxury car hire

Bangkok, Thailand - Average daily cost: £48

If you’re going to be hiring a car to get around throughout your visit, why not do it in style?

If you want to upgrade your hire car to a more luxurious model, you’ll usually have to pay a hefty premium. However, that’s not the case in Bangkok where a luxury model such as a Mercedes-Benz will cost you just £48 a day.

The most affordable city for a spa break

Osaka, Japan - Average nightly cost: £143

A spa break is the ultimate luxury activity, allowing you to relax and forget about the worries of life back home.

The most affordable destination when it comes to booking a spa hotel is Osaka, with an average nightly rate of just £143 per hour.

Affordable luxury travel

Enjoying a little holiday luxury can be one of life’s great pleasures but sticking to your budget is the best way to ensure you avoid the holiday blues. Explore more in our guides here:

About James Andrews 

James is our senior personal finance editor and has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news. He has previously written for ReachPLC, was money editor of Mirror Online and Yahoo Finance UK, and has recently been quoted in City AM, Liverpool Echo and Daily Record as well as featured on national radio shows TalkRadio and the BBC

View James Andrews’ full biography here or visit the money.co.uk press centre for our latest news.

