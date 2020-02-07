Loans guides

It is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.
A bridging loan could help you buy a property while you wait for the sale of your existing home.
Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.
If you are struggling to keep up with your loan payments, consolidating your debts could help you take back control. Here is how it works and when you should do it.
If the coronavirus pandemic has left your business in financial difficulty, you could be eligible for a Bounce Back Loan.
If you want to take your business to the next level but don’t have the funds to do so, you could consider getting a business loan.
If you need funds to help your business grow or expand, a business loan could offer the solution you need. Here is how they work and how to get the right loan for your business.
If you want your business to grow and reach new heights you may need to borrow money. Here is a closer look at your different business finance options.
With the right type of borrowing you could pursue business opportunities that would otherwise pass you by, here's how.
Peer to peer lending is also known as P2P or crowdfunding. It matches savers wanting a high return with borrowers needing a low interest rate. Peer to peer is closer to investing than it is to saving.
Finding the best loan is not just about getting the cheapest rate, you need to pick between a secured and unsecured loan too. Here is how they work and how to choose the right one.
Keeping a check on your landline tariff can help you save money and quickly resolve problems with your phone company. Here is how to manage your landline service.