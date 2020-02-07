<Loans

Loans guides

We have scrutinized loans to explain how to reclaim PPI charges, the difference between secured and unsecured loans, business loans and essential top tips you must read before you borrow.

What is a credit record?

It is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.

bridging-loan

What is a bridging loan?

A bridging loan could help you buy a property while you wait for the sale of your existing home.

growing-business-tablet

What is interest?

Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.

Woman looking at papers and credit cards on the floor, whilst gripping her name.

Should you consolidate your debts?

If you are struggling to keep up with your loan payments, consolidating your debts could help you take back control. Here is how it works and when you should do it.

Couple partnership the bakehouse with e-busness online

What is a Bounce Back Loan?

If the coronavirus pandemic has left your business in financial difficulty, you could be eligible for a Bounce Back Loan.

Businessman using broadband

How to get a business loan

If you want to take your business to the next level but don’t have the funds to do so, you could consider getting a business loan.

two-businessmen-using-computer

How do business loans work?

If you need funds to help your business grow or expand, a business loan could offer the solution you need. Here is how they work and how to get the right loan for your business.

businessman-with-financial-newspaper-and-laptop

6 easy ways to get finance for your business

If you want your business to grow and reach new heights you may need to borrow money. Here is a closer look at your different business finance options.

business-people-on-laptop

How borrowing could boost your business

With the right type of borrowing you could pursue business opportunities that would otherwise pass you by, here's how.

Peer to peer lending

Peer to peer lending is also known as P2P or crowdfunding. It matches savers wanting a high return with borrowers needing a low interest rate. Peer to peer is closer to investing than it is to saving.

Golden metal lock placed on top of a pile of coins.

What are secured and unsecured loans?

Finding the best loan is not just about getting the cheapest rate, you need to pick between a secured and unsecured loan too. Here is how they work and how to choose the right one.

Letter cubes stacked on top of each other to spell our loans with two small business figures next to it.

How to manage your loan

Keeping a check on your landline tariff can help you save money and quickly resolve problems with your phone company. Here is how to manage your landline service.