Last updated: 4 January, 2021

What is military life insurance?

Military life insurance is an insurance policy available to members of the armed forces and veterans. It pays out a lump sum when you die, so you can make sure your family will be looked after financially when you’re gone.

Military life insurance is designed to accommodate the specific needs and lifestyle of those in the armed forces. But it could cover you for death at work, by natural causes, or even accidental death.

It can be tricky for a member of the armed forces to get standard life insurance, due to the nature of working in the military. A job like this comes with increased risks. If they are offered standard life insurance, it can often be very expensive. Getting specialist military insurance can be a simpler and cheaper option.

How to get military insurance

You can get quotes for military insurance by completing our broker form.

Although anyone can apply for military insurance, it is not guaranteed you’ll be accepted by the insurer.

When you apply for military life insurance, an insurer collects information about the following to decide if you can have cover:

Your age : The younger you are, the more insurers you’re likely to be accepted by.

Your health: If you’re healthy and don’t smoke, you’ll have a better chance of being accepted for service life insurance cover.

Here’s more information about life insurance.

How to choose the best service life insurance cover

Before you can apply for the right service life insurance policy, you’ll have a few decisions to make.

You’ll need to think about:

How long you want military life insurance cover for : The term of your military life insurance policy is important. It gives you a timescale as to when your loved ones can claim on your behalf. The longer the military life insurance policy, the better the chances your family get will a payout when you pass away.

How much service life insurance cover you want: This dictates how much your family gets if you die during the term of your policy. The bigger the payout you choose, the more expensive your service life insurance monthly premiums will be.

Here is how to choose the right life insurance policy

Do you need military life insurance, UK wide?

When you work for the armed forces you should get death in service compensation as part of your contract. But the amount you get will depend on your time in service, your rank, and your cause of death.

There are a couple of questions you can ask yourself to help you decide if you need to take out military insurance.

Ask yourself:

Would your family be able to make their mortgage payments and afford daily expenses if you passed away?

What financial impact would your death have on your family?

If the answers to these questions concern you, then military life insurance could be a good idea. It could give you peace of mind that your family would be financially secure if the worst happened.

Military insurance will guarantee your family a specific payout amount when you die. If this is something you’d like to do, you should consider taking out a separate military life insurance policy.

How much is military life insurance?

The price of military life insurance, UK wide, varies between people, but it will be affected by several factors.

Insurance providers will look at how much risk you pose to them. They will also take into account factors such as:

Your age

Your specific role in the armed forces

Whether you smoke

Your general health and medical history

The length of the insurance term

The amount of cover you want.

Working in the military comes with increased risks. By asking about what your role is, the insurance provider is assessing your likelihood of being deployed and your risk of danger. A bomb disposal expert, for example, may pay a higher premium for military insurance.

How is military insurance different to standard life insurance?

Your actual cover isn’t likely to be much different to the life insurance you’d take out if you were a civilian.

The main difference is that because of your role and the increased risk of working in the armed forces, your insurance is likely to be more expensive.

Can you get short-term service life insurance?

Some people might like to take out a short-term service life insurance policy which only covers them for a period of deployment.

This can be an expensive way of doing things. The details you provide an insurance company with only need to be accurate at the time you apply for your policy. So, if you take out your policy at the riskiest time, you can expect to pay more.