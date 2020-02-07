Compare life insurance for smokers, UK wide. Find quotes for policies that could cover you if you smoke to get the protection you need.
Last updated: 26 October 2020
It depends on the insurer, but the amount and how long you have smoked could affect whether you can get life insurance for smokers, UK wide.
Life insurance as a smoker will also cost you more compared to someone who does not smoke.
When you apply for life insurance for smokers, there are two things to consider:
Be honest: Whether you smoke, have the occasional cigarette or gave up years ago, do not lie about it when you apply just to get a cheaper policy. If you lie about anything on your application, it may invalidate your policy.
Stop smoking: It will not make a policy cheaper now, but if you choose a reviewable policy it could in the future. A reviewable policy lets you amend your cover after a set term, like 15 years, and living a healthier lifestyle could cut the cost of your insurance.
Get as many quotes as possible from insurers who can cover you. To find the best policy, choose the cover you need and choose the cheapest policy.
Speak to a broker over the phone and ask for guidance. They may be able to provide you with a quote from an insurer that does not offer policies online.
Life insurance for smokers over 50 is rare, but you could consider a standard over 50s life insurance policy. This type of life insurance guarantees acceptance if you are over 50, even if you have poor health or smoke.
It depends on your circumstances. Your premiums are likely to be high, but if you want the payout for your loved ones it may be worth the cost.
The price is based on your age, how much cover you want, how long you want it for, and your medical history. Here is how to cut the cost of life insurance.
Only if your cause of death is covered in your policy, and you die during the term of the policy. Here is more on how life insurance works.
Yes, but you may find it cheaper to have one policy that gives you the exact cover you need.
You may find it harder to get cover if you have any health issues. Get as many quotes as you can until you get accepted for the cover you want.