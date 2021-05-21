The side hustle capitals of the world | Money.co.uk

The side hustle capitals of the world

A side hustle can be a great way to make a bit of extra cash. More and more people are investing their time into pursuing a passion, hoping to turn a hobby into something that increases their earnings and even potentially replace their need for a traditional job. We’ve looked at where side hustles are most popular based on Etsy stores, showing which products are booming and where people can’t get enough of a passion project. London is the UK’s side hustle hotspot Famed for being a hub of industry, London doesn’t disappoint when it comes to side hustles. The UK capital has a huge 1.12 million products listed on Etsy, with its most popular part-time product being in the home and living category. The city has 326,430 listings for that sector, with jewellery coming in second with 226,955, and art and collectibles finishing third with 191,326. London’s most popular side hustles

Home & Living 326,430 Jewellery 226,955 Art & Collectibles 191,326 Clothing 127,834 Paper & Party Supplies 116,123 Craft Supplies & Tools 104,865 Accessories 98,303 Weddings 59,272 Bath & Beauty 59,056 Bags & Purses 52,759

Manchester. Birmingham and Glasgow all love a bit on the side Wannabe entrepreneurs are rife throughout the UK, with side hustle listings on the up in Manchester (205,643), Birmingham (120,242) and Glasgow (87,930). In Manchester it’s home and living shops that lead the way, with 68,145 listed on Etsy. Birmingham loves home and living items too, with 38,681 listed there, while Glasgow is only slightly less keen on it with 29,505 stores. It looks like home and living is a big deal across the country for those who are home and working. The UK cities with the most side hustles

London 1,124,918 Manchester 205,643 Birmingham 120,242 Glasgow 87,930 Southampton 34,585

New York has more side hustles than anywhere else in the world

When you’re in New York, it looks like dreams really can come true if you run a side hustle. The city has more Etsy listings in every category than anywhere else on the planet, with 2.9 million listed in total. That’s more than L.A and Washington DC, which both score 1.3 million, while London follows with 1.12 million. New York takes top spot due to the huge range of online stores it offers. For home and living there are 779,325 Etsy listings, art and collectibles has 686,423, while there are even 23,117 stores for pet supplies. The world’s cities with the most side hustles

Etsy sellers in New York could be making over $43m on their side hustles Based on an average price of $15 per item[1], Etsy sellers are bringing in huge amounts to their local economies. In New York City alone, Etsy contributes $43.8 million to the city’s sellers, while in LA it’s almost half as much at $20.9 million. While the site might have made a name for itself with affordable crafts and arts, its modern day store owners are making big money in their markets. London’s sellers earn an average of $16.8 million between them, Houston’s take home $7.3 million, while Melbourne in Australia pockets $4.6 million. Small stores might only add a little to an individual's earnings, but combined they add up to a lot.

New York City United States $43,803,060 £30,955,184 Los Angeles United States $20,953,470 £14,807,608 Washington D C United States $20,210,220 £14,282,360 London United Kingdom $16,873,770 £11,924,525 Toronto Canada $9,531,015 £6,735,473 Chicago United States $8,839,560 £6,246,829 Istanbul Turkey $8,064,750 £5,699,278 Houston United States $7,362,525 £5,203,023 San Diego United States $6,280,830 £4,438,600 Melbourne Australia $4,650,885 £3,286,734

Home and living stores are the most popular side hustle on the planet If you’ve got a desire to be an interior designer, you’re not alone. Home and living stores are the most popular on Etsy by a long way, with 55 of the 100 top countries on the platform having more shops of that kind than anything else. Everything from wall art through to furniture, candles, plates and cushions counts as home and living, allowing skilled craftspeople through to first-timers the chance to show off their wares. Jewellery is the second most popular side hustle, with 16 countries ranking that first, while art and collectibles completes the top three with 12 countries. The most popular side hustles in the world

Active Etsy sellers almost doubled during 2020 The number of active selling accounts on Etsy almost doubled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people deciding to set up their own business in light of unprecedented job losses and furloughs. In 2019 there were 2.69 million active accounts on the site, but 2020 saw that number shoot up to 4.63 million as many people were forced to turn their side hustles into full-time work. In fact, the figure has been steadily on the rise ever since 2012, when only 830,000 people were selling products on the platform.

Almost half of all Etsy sellers create home & living goods or arts and collectibles There is tough competition in the home and living category, with 25% of all Etsy sellers having listings in this category. Art and collectibles also dominate the site, with 21% of sellers competing here. Sellers in the electronics and pet supplies categories stand out from the crowd, with just 1% of all Etsy stores with products listed in this space.

