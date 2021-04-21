Most popular investments by country

The coronavirus pandemic has seen another spike in interest in investing, seeing search volumes in stock prices skyrocketed by 57%, bringing in a new wave of eager investors. Throughout lockdown, people were able to save more money which otherwise would have been spent on holidays or hospitality - leaving people more financially able to start investing in the stock market.

With more people willing to invest, we were curious as to which companies were thriving in different countries around the world. Using search volume data of share prices we discovered the most popular investments searched for in each country to understand which global companies are dominating the investment world today.

The most searched for stocks and shares around the world

Tesla shares dominate in 82 countries

Tesla shares are taking the world by storm, ranking as the most searched for investment in 82 countries worldwide. Since 2019, the company's stock has increased by over 1084%, making them one of the fastest-growing brands globally and a popular investment choice for millions of people.

However, despite dominating the majority of the Eastern hemisphere, Tesla has yet to become the most searched for investment in North and South America. Amazon has dominated searches around share prices in the US and 12 other countries within South America, Asia and Europe, ranking Amazon the second most searched for investment in the world.

Some countries however are searching for lesser known investments. In the past 30 days, Atari stocks, an arcade and video game company changed by +4700% which would have made for a great alternative investment for anyone who had a wider understanding.

The most popular investment search in Paraguay, Montenegro and Madagascar is GSK, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Meanwhile, Nicaragua and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are looking into stocks and shares in Boeing, a leading aerospace company manufacturing commercial jetliners and space rockets.

Having just emerged from a global pandemic and with space technology advancing at a rapid pace, both of these companies offer highly relevant services in modern day society and may prove to be a forthcoming investment.

The companies dominating the global shares market

Global tech giants have been dominating the stock market in recent years making up a large percentage of the world's most searched for investments.

Elon Musk founded Tesla in 2003 with the goal to bring sustainable transportation to the mass-market. Since then, the company has accelerated ahead of its competitors, making up 15.02% of today's global searches into the stock market, which has resulted in its status as the most searched for investment in the world.

Following in second place is Amazon, which prides itself in being one of the most customer-centric companies in the world. Nowadays, Amazon makes up 12.98% of global searches into the stock market whilst also dominating the ecommerce market worldwide.

Apple comes in just under Amazon, dominating 12.24% of the searches for stock and share prices. Steve Jobs' mission since launching Apple was to bring the best personal computing products to consumers all over the world. Not only has he accomplished his mission, but he has also established Apple as the third most searched for investment worldwide!