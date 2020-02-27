From plants to profits: How to turn your houseplant obsession into a lucrative investment

By comparing the cutting price to the full grown plant you can work out which houseplant has the biggest increase from investment and could be raking in a tidy profit.

This study looks at the most in demand houseplants from the likes of Facebook marketplace and calculates the profit you could be making from buying and selling plant cuttings.

Being a proud plant parent is now a cliche of millennial culture as people temporarily convert their living rooms into part time jungles. However, not many people are aware of just how lucrative their houseplant hobby can be.

Another reason why this plant is so valuable, is because it loves to grow. Within a year the Monstera Dubia can grow 1-2 feet tall, and can continue to grow up to 10 feet - germinating plenty of leaves and leaving you in constant supply of profitable cuttings to earn from.

A cutting of a Monstera Dubia plant can be brought for an average price of £21.25 and for as little as £15. However, a full grown plant will sell for on average £184 and up to £200, making a profitable +766% from initial investment!

If you recognise this houseplant from your living room, you could be sitting on a gold mine.

Image Credit: Alocasias Plant

There are a variety of Alocasia and Caladium plants to choose from and on average you can buy a bulb for as little as £4-£4.79 - making them the cheapest plants to buy in this study. Both plants also only take a matter of weeks to grow, making a quick investment turnaround.

Alocasia plants, also known as ‘Elephant Ears’ or ‘Dragon Scale’ can sell on as adult plants for an average of £31.89, making a huge 697.22% increase from investment!

Larger forms of the plant can even sell for up to £80, making them a great long term investment as well. These plants have grown in popularity over the years, therefore many people may already be owners of these beautiful houseplants and could be making a profit.