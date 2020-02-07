How does unoccupied home insurance work?

It covers your property against damage and burglary when it is empty.

You may leave your property vacant if:

You are renovating your property, but not living in it

You are a landlord and between tenants

You are selling your property but have already moved into a new home

Do you need it?

Most standard home insurance policies only cover an empty property for 30 or 60 days, depending on the insurer.

If you own a property that will be empty for a long period of time, use this comparison to find unoccupied home insurance quotes.

Here is more about how unoccupied home insurance works

Unoccupied homes may be of greater risk to certain types of damage than occupied homes. Unoccupied home insurance can therefore protect you financially should your property fall victim.

Check your policy documents to make sure you are covered for any risks associated with your property being empty. Because there is nobody at the property to raise the alarm, even usually minor issues can quickly escalate. This is why unoccupied home insurance is generally more expensive than standard cover.

Why cover your empty property?

Your empty home is more at risk of: