Most houses are underpinned due to subsidence, which is when the ground underneath a house is moving or sinking. The factors that affect the risk of subsidence include:

Houses are underpinned to strengthen the foundations and make them more secure.

If your home’s subsided or been underpinned, then it’s likely that you’ll struggle to find a standard home insurance policy. You may need underpinned house insurance.

Underpinned house insurance is a specialist type of insurance. It’s for houses that have been affected by subsidence or underpinned.

When you apply for underpinned house insurance, insurers will need to understand why the home was underpinned.

If you’re looking for insurance for an underpinned house, you’ll be asked lots of questions about your property.

How to get insurance for an underpinned house

Underpinned properties are seen as high risk by insurers. If a home’s been underpinned, then it usually means your house has a history of subsidence damage. This suggests structural weakness and imperfect foundations. This can cost a significant amount of money to repair and there’s no guarantee that further work won’t be needed. That’s why you’re likely to need specialist underpinning insurance.

Underpinning insurance is provided by several insurers that specialise in covering underpinned homes.

But sometimes houses are underpinned if they’re having extra floors built, and it’s not linked to subsidence at all.

There’s a chance that insurers may wish to survey your home, too, so they can check the work.

What affects the price of insurance for my underpinned house?

Hopefully the underpinned house insurance provider you speak to is able to offer you insurance. They’ll base the price of your policy on your answers to the questions above.

It’s crucial to be honest in your answers. If you’re not honest about the condition of your property, your underpinned house insurance provider may not pay out when you need to claim.

If your home was underpinned a long time ago, this may have less of an impact on the cost of your insurance than if it was done recently. That’s because if, over decades, there’s been no further movement, it’s highly likely that underpinning solved the problem. If that’s the case, you’re less risky to insurers.

How much is the excess on an underpinned house insurance policy?