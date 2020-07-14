Last updated: 2 February 2021

What is subsidence insurance?

Subsidence insurance pays out for subsidence damage to your home.

What exactly is subsidence?

Subsidence is when your home moves because the ground under it is sinking. This causes stress to the foundations, resulting in cracks.

Houses are underpinned to strengthen the foundations and make them more secure. Left untouched, a home with subsidence could end up leaning and be structurally unsound.

That’s why having home insurance subsidence cover is sensible, so you could have the repairs paid for before it’s too late.

How to protect your home with subsidence insurance

With most home insurance, subsidence damage will be covered by subsidence insurance.

But you’ll only be offered this cover if your home hasn’t suffered from subsidence in the past. Polices vary, so check your home insurance to make sure.

Some companies won’t offer any insurance at all for a property with subsidence history, or for a property in an area that’s at risk.

A home insurance subsidence policy can protect your property against repairs, or damage to the contents, as a result of subsidence.

Check the excess on your home insurance subsidence policy