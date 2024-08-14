Compare Home Insurance Quotes | Save up to £220.24 August 2024

It’s always worth checking exactly what your home insurance policy includes as standard – and what can be added as an optional extra.

You might find, for example, cheap home contents insurance policies come with fewer features, or more expensive policies include benefits you don’t need.

Extras can increase your premiums sharply, even with the best home insurance companies. UK providers offer a whole host of different policies, so check what’s included with each when you compare home insurance.

With some policies, if you’ve built up a good no claims discount over several years, you might want to pay a bit extra to protect it. Then, if you did need to claim, your no-claims discount would be protected.