Top 10 iPhone 6 personal finance apps

Debt Manager

This debt smashing app helps you control how you pay off your debt.

Simply enter the values of your debt and continue to update it as you pay off sums of money, including repeat payments.

There are various "pay off strategies" which offer you the chance to pay off your debt according to the highest charge, the biggest amount of debt etc.

The feel of this app is very user-friendly and offers you progress bars to illustrate how you are getting on with meeting your goal of becoming debt free.

iTunes info

Price: £0.79

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5

Money Dashboard

This free app allows you to view the balances on all of your current, credit and savings account in one place and is compatible with all UK bank and credit card companies and uses the same security practices as the world's leading banks.

To use this app you need to enter your internet banking details for your accounts, which Money Dashboard use in a "read-only" way, which means that the app is only authorised to retrieve balances and you will not have the option to make payments, withdrawals or transfers via Money Dashboard.

The design of this app is clear, colourful and professional in appearance.

iTunes info

Price: Free

Star rating: 2.5 out of 5

MoneyHub

A one-stop shop for anyone trying to organise their finances in a user friendly and beautifully designed app.

This app integrates a budget planner, debt planner, savings goals and projected balances for your accounts based on your personal data input.

MoneyHub offers an optional in-app upgrade to include your up-to-date current, credit and savings account balances.

iTunes info

Price: Free - £10.49*

Star rating: 3 out of 5

*Depending on in-app purchases for extra feature

Mortgage Mentor

Mortgage Mentor allows you to compare how much interest and capital you pay on your mortgage whether you are re-mortgaging, borrowing more funds or you are a first time buyer.

Never misunderstand a mortgage deal again with this simple tool.

The design is straight to the point, with multiple sections you can edit with your chosen data to find out how much your mortgage payments would be at any interest rate, over any term, and if you wish to make overpayments of a certain value each month.

iTunes info

Price: £1.49

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5

Quick Scan - QR Code Scanner

This free app claims to be the quickest and most powerful QR code reader ever.

What this means to you is that you will be able to scan items wherever you are, record the product information, find comparable prices online and log GPS coordinates of the location you made your scan, just in case you wanted to go back in the future.

The usability on this app is very straight forward, just point and click to take a snapshot of your chosen QR code.

iTunes info

Price: Free

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5

Real-Time Stock Tracker + Alerts

This free app offers you the chance to move shares once they reach a set price decided by you.

If you are an avid investor of shares then this app offers you real-time updates on stock market performance, and for a small fee you can have alerts sent through to your phone when your chosen shares drop to a set price or rise to a set target.

The design of this app is fairly technical, but this is mostly due to the high volume of information needed to be displayed for each company's shares.

iTunes info

Price: Free - £10.99*

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5

*Depending on in-app purchases for extra feature

Skyscanner

You can save on the cost of flights with Skyscanner.

Simply enter your destination, and if you are flexible with where you fly from and what date then you can find huge savings using Skyscanner's quick and easy flight search engine.

You can filter by price, cabin class, airline and departure date and times.

The app operates with a simple layout, offering you room to choose your destination at ease and displays all results in an easy to read format.

iTunes info

Price: Free - £1.49*

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5

*Depending on in-app purchases for extra feature

UK Tax Calculators 2015-2016

This free app offers tax calculations to you if you have a single or multiple income sources.

If you are self-employed this app can give you easy to understand tax calculations for your self-assessment forms, it can work out tax deductions for capital gains, dividend income, property rental profits and more.

The style of this app is simple and clear, making what could have been a complicated app easy to co-ordinate and use for any tax related need.

iTunes info

Price: Free - £0.79*

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5

*Depending on in-app purchases for extra feature

UniBudget

This handy student budget app lets you input your income at the start of term, like your student loan payment, and divides this into a daily budget to use throughout each term (you can also set your own personal daily budget). You then update the app with any purchases or expenses throughout the day and it deducts the amount from your "float". If you do not use your daily budget completely, the excess will be added to the next day.

The app is easy to use and offer a fuss-free system for updating your expenses or inputting new income sources.

iTunes info

Price: £0.79

Star rating: No reviews

Xmas Budget

This app allows you to control how much you want to spend for Christmas. Firstly, you choose how much you want to spend and then input who you need to buy for, what you want to buy them and a list is generated for you to "tick off" items when they have been wrapped and posted.

With each item you buy you add the price you have paid, which is then taken off your Christmas shopping budget.

The design of this app is very seasonal and simple, but offers you everything you need to keep within a tight Christmas shopping budget.

iTunes info

Price: Free - £0.79*

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5