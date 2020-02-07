Shared parental leave calculator

Many people do not realise how difficult maternity and paternity leave will be financially. New parents will often wait until the baby arrives home to work it out. In some cases this means they have to cut their maternity or paternity leave plans short, so it is important to work out your shared parental leave entitlement before your new baby arrives.

We surveyed 2,000 mums and dads about their own experiences and our poll found that 40% of new parents were forced to cut their maternity leave short because they were unable to afford to take off as long as they wanted.