Investing in property abroad: pros & cons

Why invest in property overseas?

Overseas property can be an attractive option for those looking to make an investment and earn higher rental yields than buy-to-let property in the UK.

But not only do you get an investment, you get the additional benefit have owning a holiday home which you can visit when it's not being rented out.

But is investing in property abroad as good as it seems?

Having a holiday home is a dream for many of us, and while it can be a great source of rental income if you let it out, there are many downsides to consider before taking the plunge too.